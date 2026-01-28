Free State Economic Development and Tourism hosts Free State Industrialization Indaba, 29 Jan

The Free State Department of Economic Development and Tourism will host the Free State Industrialization Indaba on 29 January 2026 at Mahube Tumelo Projects in Bloemfontein, as part of ongoing efforts to advance industrial development and inclusive economic growth in the province.

The Indaba aims to promote investment, strengthen business networks, and support growth in the manufacturing and related industrial sectors. It is intended to provide a platform for engagement with industry stakeholders, to share insights, showcase innovation, and contribute to the development of the Provincial Industrialization Policy, with a focus on competitiveness, job creation, and economic transformation.

The Indaba will further serve as a strategic platform to strengthen collaboration between the public and private sectors, unlock sectoral opportunities, and support entrepreneurs and businesses across the provincial value chain.

This event is expected to attract approximately 100 delegates, including representatives from Development Finance Institutions, academia, industry, business chambers, municipal LED units, and sector experts.

Event details:

Date: 29 January 2026

Time: 09h30

Venue: Mahube Tumelo Projects, 24 Ben Jones Street, Hamilton, Bloemfontein

Media is invited to attend.

Enquiries:

Mojalefa Mphapang

Cell: 072 274 1734

