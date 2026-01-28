Digitech Adds AI Product Portfolio to GSA Schedule, Expanding Federal Access to Secure, Mission-Ready AI Solutions

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digitech Services Inc. , an AI-driven systems modernization and digital transformation firm, announced that its portfolio of cloud-hosted artificial intelligence (AI) products has been awarded and added to its General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) under SIN 518210C (Cloud Computing and Cloud-Related IT Services).The award enables federal, state, and local agencies to procure Digitech’s AI solutions through a streamlined, compliant acquisition pathway, accelerating modernization efforts while reducing procurement friction, cost, and risk.Accelerating Mission Transformation with AI-Native SolutionsDigitech’s AI portfolio, including FusionForce™, Concierge AI™, Janus AI™, Data Co-Pilot™, SurvAI™, CareGenie™, and VetGenie™, is delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and designed to integrate with existing government environments. Offered individually or as the Digitech AI Transformation Suite™, the products provide AI-enabled decision-support analytics, governance, and operational insight across mission-critical domains.“Making our AI portfolio available through GSA is about trust and execution, giving government leaders secure, practical AI they can deploy quickly and govern responsibly in support of their missions,” said Dr. Saju Skaria, CEO of Digitech.Measurable Impact, Delivered at SpeedAgencies adopting Digitech’s AI solutions have the ability to:• Accelerate integration and transformation timelines• Reduce reliance on manual, consulting-heavy approaches• Improve risk detection and program oversight• Enhance productivity across technical and mission teams• Deliver better services to citizens, patients, and veterans“Our AI products are purpose-built for government missions,” said John Elliott, Vice President of Public Sector at Digitech. “By adding them to our GSA Schedule, agencies can now access secure, enterprise-grade AI capabilities that directly support modernization priorities without long procurement cycles or custom development.”Aligned with Federal Priorities and Evolving Agency MissionsDigitech’s AI offerings support a range of federal priorities, including procurement consolidation, data strategy and governance, infrastructure planning, healthcare modernization, and improved citizen and veteran services. The products emphasize transparency, human oversight, and responsible AI practices, helping agencies adopt AI in a way that is both scalable and trustworthy.All solutions are hosted in U.S.-based government cloud environments and aligned with federal security and accessibility standards, including FISMA, NIST, and Section 508 requirements. Agencies can procure the offerings through firm-fixed-price SaaS subscriptions, with optional pilot options that support low-risk evaluation and phased adoption.A Faster, More Practical Path to AI AdoptionBy making its AI portfolio available on the GSA Schedule, Digitech lowers the barrier for agencies to move from experimentation to operational use of AI, enabling leaders to respond more effectively to evolving missions, policy mandates, and operational demands.“Federal agencies don’t need more experimentation. They need AI that delivers real outcomes,” added Elliott. “This GSA award makes it easier than ever for agencies to put AI to work where it matters most.”About Digitech Services Inc.Digitech Services Inc. is an AI-driven systems modernization and digital transformation firm that helps public sector organizations adopt secure, cloud-based AI, data, and automation solutions aligned to mission needs and federal requirements. Digitech specializes in AI & machine learning, cloud engineering, data modernization, cybersecurity, and enterprise digital services. Delivering secure, measurable mission outcomes across 14+ industries, Digitech empowers organizations to “Keep winning, no matter the complexity.”Learn more: https://digitechserve.com/ Read: Digitech's Strategic Approach to AI Digitech’s GSA MAS Contract: 47QTCA25D00D6Primary SINs: 518210C and 54151SView: Digitech’s GSA Schedule Catalogue on GSA Advantage!

