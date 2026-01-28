Federal Court Permanently Shuts Down Deceptive Trucking Business Opportunity

At the request of the Federal Trade Commission and the State of Florida, a federal district court has permanently shut down the operations of RivX, an operation that allegedly defrauded consumers out of millions of dollars with deceptive promises of trucking industry investment opportunities. A court order announced today bans the defaulting defendants from engaging in a business or investment opportunity and enters an $8.39 million judgment against them.

The successful resolution of this case was achieved through the work of the Chairman’s Joint Labor Task Force, which was established in February 2025 to prioritize rooting out and prosecuting deceptive, unfair, and anticompetitive labor-market practices that harm American workers.

“RivX falsely claimed that consumers could make tens of thousands of dollars through trucking industry business opportunities. Operations like this not only harm individual consumers who buy in but can influence others’ decisions about whether to invest in legitimate business opportunities,” said Christopher Mufarrige, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “The FTC is committed to protecting America’s workers from business opportunity scams.”

According to an August 2024 complaint filed jointly by the FTC and State of Florida, RivX offered consumers the opportunity to invest in the trucking industry, claiming that after consumers pay $75,000 or more, RivX would buy a semi-truck in their name and operate it on their behalf, securing loads, drivers, and managing all the logistics. In its advertising and marketing, RivX often made claims about how much money consumers could earn from the scheme, but according to the complaint, very few ever received trucks, and none were able to recoup their investment, much less make any profit.

The complaint alleged that RivX and its owner Antonio Rivodo and company executive Noah Wooten took in millions of dollars from consumers while failing to provide anything approaching the profits they promised. Based on this alleged conduct, the complaint charged the defendants with violating the FTC Act, FTC’s Business Opportunity Rule, the Consumer Review Fairness Act, and Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act. In late August 2024, the court issued a preliminary order shutting down RivX’s operations pending trial.

A federal court in Florida has granted the FTC’s request for default judgments against 10 defendants, ending litigation against them. They include defendants RivX Automation Corp.; RivX Trucking LLC; RivX Logistics LLC; Maceda Transportation Services, Inc.; C2 Carrier LLC; RivX Global Logistics LLC; Antonio Rivodo; and Noah Wooten as well as relief defendants include Propihub LLC; and RivX Investments LLC.

The default order bans them from engaging in any business or investment opportunity. The court also held the defaulting defendants liable for $8,390,025.99 in consumer injury; entered a judgment of $1,790,465.54 in favor of the FTC against defaulting relief defendant Propihub LLC; and entered a judgment of $42,153.65 in favor of the FTC against defaulting relief defendant RivX Investments LLC.

A separate court order announced today also settles the FTC’s complaint against Diamond Cargo LLC, which received funds or other assets that can be traced directly back to the RivX defendants’ unlawful conduct. In addition to the $15,000 payment, Diamond Cargo will be required to fully cooperate with and assist in the sale of certain RivX defendants’ trucks.

The Commission vote approving the stipulated order with Diamond Cargo LLC was 2-0. It was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, as was the proposed default judgment which was entered on January 15, 2026.

The primary attorney on this matter is Harold Kirtz in the FTC’s Southeast Region.