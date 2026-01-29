Top Doc 2025: Indianapolis Monthly Recognizes Zionsville Facial Plastic Surgeon Emily Hrisomalos, MD for Third Time

Dr. Emily Hrisomalos, a double-board certified facial plastic surgeon, has been named one of Indianapolis Monthly’s Top Docs for the third consecutive year.

ZIONSVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Emily Hrisomalos, MD, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon in Zionsville , has been named a Top Doctor of 2025 in Indianapolis Monthly magazine. This marks the third time Dr. Hrisomalos has received the distinction, which is awarded annually based on peer recognition within the medical community.The Indianapolis Monthly Top Doctors list is compiled through a professional survey process that invites physicians to nominate colleagues they would go to for care. The recognition reflects sustained professional respect among peers across the region.Dr. Hrisomalos specializes exclusively in cosmetic and reconstructive procedures of the face and neck. Her practice focuses on a comprehensive range of facial plastic surgery and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, including facelift and neck lift surgery, functional and aesthetic rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, skin cancer reconstruction, and advanced laser and skin care services.“I’m grateful to be recognized by my peers again,” Dr. Hrisomalos said. “This acknowledgment reflects not only my work, but the collective effort of a dedicated team that prioritizes thoughtful care, open communication, and individualized treatment planning.”In addition to her Top Doc recognition, Dr. Hrisomalos and her practice were recently featured in two issues of StrollMagazine. The June 2025 feature highlighted her background, specialized training, and the practice’s focused approach to facial care, while a November 2025 feature explored the collaborative model of care within the practice’s growing aesthetics department.Stroll Magazine is a community-based publication that profiles local professionals and businesses, emphasizing personal stories, neighborhood connections, and the role of small practices within their communities. The recent features offered readers insight into Dr. Hrisomalos’ patient-centered philosophy and the team-based structure that supports both surgical and non-surgical care.A key element of the practice’s model is collaboration between surgical and aesthetic services. Dr. Hrisomalos works closely with Advanced Medical Aesthetician Susan Barnes to develop coordinated treatment plans that may include surgical procedures, laser and light-based treatments, and medical-grade skincare, depending on individual patient needs.Dr. Hrisomalos lives and practices in Zionsville and remains actively involved in the local community and professional medical organizations. As her practice continues to grow, she notes that she maintains a focus on education, responsible adoption of new technologies, and long-term patient outcomes.“Our goal is to provide care that is deliberate and well-informed,” Dr. Hrisomalos said. “That means listening carefully, setting realistic expectations, and choosing treatments based on evidence, safety, and what is most appropriate for each patient. This latest Top Doc recognition in Indianapolis Monthly reinforces our commitment to those values and strengthens our dedication to serve our patients in the best possible way.”About Dr. Emily HrisomalosDr. Emily Hrisomalos holds dual board certification in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery. She earned her medical degree from the Indiana University School of Medicine and completed a general surgery internship before pursuing residency training in Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery at Case Western Reserve University. Dr. Hrisomalos later completed a competitive fellowship in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Miami, where she received advanced training in aesthetic and reconstructive facial procedures. Her practice in Zionsville, Indiana is dedicated exclusively to cosmetic and reconstructive treatments of the face and neck. Dr. Hrisomalos is available for interview upon request.For more information, please visit dremilyhrisomalos.com or @dremilyhrisomalos on Instagram.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.dremilyhrisomalos.com/practice-news/top-doc-2025-indianapolis-monthly-recognizes-zionsville-facial-plastic-surgeon-emily-hrisomalos-md-for-third-time/ ###Dr. Emily Hrisomalos Facial Plastic Surgery1650 W Oak Street, Suite 107Zionsville, IN 46077(317) 973-4550Rosemont Media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.