Technology Management Concepts Acquires The TM Group, Building the Microsoft Partner of the Future

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology Management Concepts (TMC) announced today that it has acquired The TM Group (TMG), strengthening TMC’s Microsoft ERP, CRM, Power Platform and cloud capabilities while expanding its ability to support customers with modern data, automation, and AI solutions.

Both firms share a long history of putting customers first and delivering deep ERP and CRM expertise across the Microsoft Applications. By coming together, TMC is expanding its bench and capabilities, incorporating TMG’s deep ERP expertise and long-standing customer relationships to better support clients across the Microsoft stack.

“This is the next step in the partnership I’ve been intentionally building toward,” said Jennifer Harris, CEO of Technology Management Concepts. “Our customers trust us with systems that run their businesses. In a world moving fast with AI and automation, that responsibility only grows. This combination gives us more depth, stronger governance, and a broader skillset—while keeping what makes us unique: we stay close, we stay accountable, and we care.”

TMG Founder Judy Thomas added, “TMG has always been built on relationships and a long-term commitment to our customers. Joining TMC allows us to continue that legacy while giving our clients access to deeper Microsoft expertise and a larger team that can support where technology is going—not just where it’s been.”



Building a Responsible, Modern Microsoft Partner

TMC’s vision is to build a next-generation Microsoft partner that blends governance, industry experience, and financial and operational expertise with modern capabilities in data, automation, AI, cybersecurity, and infrastructure. The combined organization plans to continue adding complementary services while maintaining a boutique, adaptable model that works side by side with customers.

“Our tagline—large enough to provide the expertise you need, small enough to care—has never been more true,” Harris added. “Judy built a similar customer-first culture at TMG. This combination ensures her team can continue delivering the service their clients expect while evolving into the next phase of what TMG can be.”

In a technology era moving faster than any before, TMC and TMG are committed to evolving with customers and serving as a trusted partner through change.



What’s Next

Over the next one to two years, TMC will focus on building the next-generation Microsoft partner model that helps customers modernize responsibly — linking ERP, CRM and Power Platform transformation with the data, security, and cloud foundations needed for AI and automation. The company will expand services in data and reporting, cybersecurity, and infrastructure while strengthening governance and delivery across every engagement.

Rather than becoming a large corporate consulting firm, TMC intends to remain adaptable and deeply engaged with clients—working side by side as technology evolves. The combination with The TM Group accelerates this vision by adding decades of ERP depth, trusted customer relationships, and a broader bench of talent.

“My vision is to build a Microsoft partner that is both deeply responsible and deeply innovative,” Harris said. “Our customers trust us with their financial and operational systems. In the age of AI and automation, that trust matters more than ever. We’re building a firm that can govern complexity, deliver real outcomes, and evolve with customers—without losing the human partnership model that made us successful.”



About Technology Management Concepts (TMC)

Technology Management Concepts (TMC) is a Microsoft-focused consulting firm helping organizations modernize financial and operational systems while staying secure, governed, and ready for what’s next. TMC delivers across ERP/CRM, Power Platform, and the Microsoft cloud, with a customer-first model built on long-term partnership, accountability, and practical outcomes.

Founded: 1987 • Headquarters: El Segundo, California • Website: www.abouttmc.com



About The TM Group (TMG)

The TM Group (TMG) is an ERP/CRM consulting firm delivering Microsoft business applications and long-term support for customers’ core financial and operational systems. Known for relationship-driven service and deep expertise, TMG helps organizations stay stable and modernize at the right pace.

Founded: 1984 • Headquarters: Novi, Michigan • Website: www.tmgroupinc.com

