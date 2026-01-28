Contact: (585) 272-4818

Release Date: January 28, 2026 State Department of Transportation Announces Completion of $3.4 Million Bridge Replacement Project Along State Route 250 in Monroe County New Span Over Thomas Creek in Village of Fairport Enhances Safety and Improves Resiliency New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced the completion of a $3.4 million bridge replacement project along State Route 250 (North Main Street) in the Village of Fairport, Monroe County. State Route 250 is the main corridor through this historic canal Village, which is a popular destination for recreational boaters and visitors to its many specialty shops, events and festivals.



“With dozens of thriving Main Street businesses plus active residents who love the charm and ease of their village lifestyle, Fairport is a jewel of the Finger Lakes region,” Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said. “This bridge replacement project along State Route 250 in the heart of this picturesque village has paved the way for a safer and more vibrant community and provided protection for the Thomas Creek watershed and wetlands. I am thrilled that this project will continue to foster connections for residents and visitors alike.”



The project replaced the existing structure, which was built in 1934 and carries State Route 250 over Thomas Creek and through the center of Fairport Village, with 23 four-sided, pre-stressed concrete slabs and a new concrete deck. New steel railing was installed on the West side of the bridge and a water main that had run under the structure was replaced with a new 10” waterline and relocated along the West edge. As part of the project, new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks and curb ramps were also installed on both sides of the roadway, with the new sidewalks measuring 8’ 10” and 10’ 6” wide.



The project took place simultaneously with the Village’s transformative Main Street Streetscape Project, which included new sidewalks, signage, lighting and trees.



Throughout construction, a pedestrian walkway remained open to connect both ends of the roadway and provide access to the Village’s many businesses.



Thomas Creek flows west through the Village and passes under a 104-year-old building on the east side of North Main Street.



Assemblymember Jen Lunsford said, “I am absolutely thrilled that this project has finally been completed. I want to extend a huge thank you to all of the residents, businesses and visitors who were impacted during this important and long-awaited repair for their patience and understanding. The replacement of this bridge brings our road into the 21st century, ensuring the safety and drivers and passengers alike, while also ensuring that pedestrians with disabilities have safer, easier access to our sidewalks. Fairport is, as always, open for business!” Village of Fairport Mayor Julie Domaratz said, “The Village of Fairport is excited to share this announcement of the completion of the Thomas Creek Bridge on North Main Street. These improvements will help the long-term viability of our Main Street. I want to especially thank our Village businesses for their extraordinary patience and perseverance during construction. Their resilience embodies the very spirit of Fairport, a community that supports one another and keeps moving forward together.”



About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###