SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Locals Vote Ray Lyon Realty the " Best Santa Monica Realtor " for Excellence in Listings and New Construction SalesThe competitive real estate landscape of Santa Monica has a definitive leader this year. Ray Lyon Realty, a premier brokerage located on Main Street, has been officially recognized as the "Best Santa Monica Realtor " following a comprehensive survey of local residents, recent home sellers, and prospective buyers. This community-driven accolade highlights Ray Lyon’s dual expertise as Santa Monica’s best listing agent for high-value properties and a trusted guide for new construction tailored to modern buyers.The "Best Santa Monica Realtor" designation is rarely awarded based on a unanimous consensus across such diverse groups. Typically, agents specialize in either the buying or selling side. However, Ray Lyon has bridged this gap, earning top marks from sellers who require aggressive marketing strategies and buyers seeking access to exclusive new construction inventory. This recognition from the local community serves as a testament to the firm's deep roots in the area and its unwavering commitment to ethical, results-driven real estate practices."It is an incredible honor to be recognized not just by industry peers, but by the actual neighbors, families, and investors we serve every day," said Ray Lyon, founder of Ray Lyon Realty. "Santa Monica is a unique market that demands a hyper-local approach. Whether we are positioning a seller’s home to break price records or helping a young family navigate the complexities of purchasing new construction, our goal is always the same: to provide clarity and leverage in a high-stakes environment. Being named the 'Best Listing Agent' by our clients validates our hard work."A key factor in this year’s voting was Ray Lyon’s dominance in the listing sector. Sellers cited his sophisticated digital marketing campaigns, professional staging networks, and negotiation prowess as the primary reasons for their votes. In a market where days-on-market can fluctuate, Ray Lyon has consistently demonstrated the ability to close deals above asking price, cementing his reputation as the go-to professional for homeowners looking to maximize their equity.Conversely, the award also spotlighted his success with buyers, particularly in the niche of new construction. As Santa Monica continues to evolve with modern architectural developments, navigating zoning, permits, and developer reputation is crucial for buyers. Ray Lyon Realty has established an educational-first approach, guiding new buyers through the intricacies of purchasing brand-new homes. This expertise ensures that clients are not just buying a property, but making a sound financial investment in the future of the city.The "Best Santa Monica Realtor" award is strictly merit-based, derived from feedback gathered from verified local transactions over the past twelve months. Respondents praised the firm's transparency, responsiveness, and ability to simplify complex contract terms. In an era where online algorithms often dictate choices, this grassroots recognition from the Santa Monica community underscores the enduring value of personalized, human-centric service.Ray Lyon Realty continues to set the standard for residential real estate in Southern California. With this latest achievement, the firm pledges to continue innovating its service offerings while maintaining the boutique, neighborly feel that locals have come to trust.About Ray Lyon Realty | Realtor Ray Lyon Realty is a leading real estate firm based in Santa Monica, California, dedicated to serving buyers and sellers throughout the Westside. Specializing in luxury listings, residential sales, and new construction, the firm combines cutting-edge technology with traditional customer service values.Media Contact: Ray Lyon Ray Lyon Realty | Realtor 2115 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405 Phone: (310) 993-1065 Website: https://www.raylyonrealty.com/

