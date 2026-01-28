Sally Said So Professional Dog Training Expands In Home Support Across Raleigh and Surrounding Triangle Communities

Service Dog Training Award Winner! We Come To You!

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sally Said So Professional Dog Training announced continued growth of its Raleigh service area, bringing structured, in-home dog training to families across Raleigh and nearby Triangle communities. The company’s Raleigh location provides customized training plans that begin in the home and extend into real world environments, with programs commonly designed to show meaningful progress over 30 to 90 days.The Raleigh program is built around a balanced approach focused on behavioral wellness, not just dog training. The method is positioned as an alternative to treat dependent reward only programs and fear-based dominance models, aiming instead to develop reliable behavior through clear guidance, reasonable consequences, and timely reinforcement. Training plans are designed to be individualized based on a dog’s temperament, triggers, home environment, and daily routines.“Raleigh is where Sally Said So started, and the mission has remained simple,” said Shane Gentry, owner and founder of Sally Said So Professional Dog Training. “We want calm, safe households and confident dogs. The decision-based approach helps families build structure without relying on bribery, force, or fear. When the training begins in the living room and carries into the real world, the results tend to stick.”Demand for practical, in-home training has increased as families look for solutions that address everyday behavior concerns where they occur most often. Sally Said So Professional Dog Training reports that many training plans focus on improving leash manners, household rules, impulse control, and behavior around common distractions. Programs also support dogs working through anxiety related behaviors and higher intensity concerns that require careful management and consistency.The Raleigh service area includes communities such as Apex, Cary, Chapel Hill, Clayton, Durham, Fuquay Varina, Knightdale, Pittsboro, Sanford, Wake Forest, Wendell, Zebulon, and nearby locations. Consultations are used to evaluate behavioral goals, identify major triggers, and outline a step-by-step training plan tailored to the household.Sally Said So Professional Dog Training also noted ongoing professional affiliations and safety focused training standards across the organization, including staff CPR training and participation in industry and veterinary adjacent networks. The company was founded in Raleigh and has expanded to additional North Carolina regions while maintaining a locally owned operating model.More information about the Raleigh training location, consultation options, and service coverage is available at https://sallysaidso.com/ Media ContactSally Said So Professional Dog TrainingAttn: Media RelationsRaleigh, North CarolinaPhone: 919 427 4775Website: https://sallysaidso.com/ About Sally Said So Professional Dog TrainingSally Said So Professional Dog Training is a North Carolina based dog training company founded by Shane Gentry. The organization provides in home training services designed to improve canine behavior through structured, customized plans that begin at home and extend into everyday public settings.

