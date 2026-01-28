Submit Release
Law School Faculty Who Publish in Top Finance Journals

Legal academia is full of brilliant scholars doing important work. But a small group of law professors have done something rather unusual: getting past the notoriously demanding referees at the Journal of Finance, Journal of Financial Economics, and Review of Financial Studies—the most selective peer-reviewed finance journals in the world.

These three journals sit at the pinnacle of financial economics. They reject roughly 94% of submissions. The review process is grueling, often requiring multiple rounds of revision over several years. Success requires not just a good idea, but the technical chops to execute rigorous empirical or theoretical work that satisfies finance PhDs who’ve spent their careers in a mathematically demanding field—one that has produced Nobel laureates such as Eugene Fama, Robert Shiller, and Robert Merton.

For law professors—who typically face different training, different incentive structures, and different scholarly conversations—breaking through is a genuine accomplishment. It represents a bridge between two disciplines that don’t always speak the same language.

The first law professor to publish in a top-3 finance journal appears to be Harvard’s Mark Roe, who published seminal work on corporate ownership in the Journal of Financial Economics in 1990. The most published is Lucian Bebchuk (also at Harvard), with ten publications across these journals. But faculty at a growing number of institutions have shown they can compete at the same level—Berkeley, Columbia, Virginia, NYU, Northwestern, Yale, Stanford, Chicago, and others have all placed work in these journals.

Only around 40 law professors have ever published in these journals, out of roughly 1,000 tenured or tenure-track professors teaching business law subjects at AALS law schools.

Perhaps most noteworthy is the success of faculty at institutions with smaller communities of corporate legal scholars focused on empirical finance. Faculty at USC, Michigan, Georgetown, and Georgia have all placed work in top-three finance journals—a testament to individual scholars who have cultivated the technical skills and intellectual persistence to compete at the highest levels of financial economics.

I’m pleased to share that my paper “The Cost of Regulatory Compliance in the United States” (with Trebbi and Zhang) has been accepted for publication in the Review of Financial Studies. The paper develops a novel methodology for measuring regulatory compliance costs using firms’ labor and capital responses, finding that these costs fall disproportionately on mid-sized firms.  (This work has been cited by the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee).  With Ryan Bubb joining USC Gould in July 2026, our school will have two faculty members with top-3 finance publications.

The path to publication in these journals is never easy. But the growing geographic and institutional diversity of those who have succeeded suggests that the opportunity exists for highly motivated scholars at a wide range of institutions.

Summary: Law Schools with Faculty Publishing in Top-3 Finance Journals

Law School

Faculty

Pubs (Raw)

Pubs (Adj.)

Most Recent

Top 3 Contributors
Harvard

7

20

19.00

2020

 Bebchuk (8.3), Cohen (3.3), Ferrell (2.3)
Berkeley

6

9

8.00

2024

 Ayotte (2), Dharmapala (2), Eldar (1.5)
Columbia

5

6

4.00

2025

 McCrary (1), Talley (1), Pistor (1)
UVA

4

5

4.33

2025

 Mahoney (2), Barzuza (1), Gulati (1)
Northwestern

3

5

4.00

2022

 Black (2.5), Litvak (1), Aggarwal (0.5)
NYU

3

3

2.33

2025

 Kahan (1), Jackson (0.8), Catan (0.5)
Stanford

2

5

3.33

2025

 Bartlett (2), Honigsberg (1.3)
Michigan

2

2

2.00

2015

 Khanna (1), Pritchard (1)
USC

2

2

1.50

2026

 Simkovic (1), Bubb (0.5)
Vanderbilt

2

2

1.00

2010

 Broughman (0.5), Thomas (0.5)
Yale

1

3

3.00

2025

 Sarin (3)
Chicago

1

2

2.00

2022

 Robertson (2)
Georgetown

1

1

1.00

2022

 Zytnick (1)
Georgia

1

1

1.00

2021

 Tucker (1)

By Research Area

Faculty members are sorted based on their overall body of work, including papers published in other venues.

Corporate Governance & Shareholder Activism

Faculty

Institution

Pubs

Adj. Pubs

Most Recent
Lucian Bebchuk Harvard

10

8.33

2020
Alma Cohen Harvard

5

3.33

2017
Bernard Black Northwestern

3

2.50

2012
Jesse Fried Harvard

3

2.00

2020
Ofer Eldar Berkeley

2

1.50

2024
Holger Spamann Harvard

2

1.50

2020
Mark J. Roe Harvard

2

1.50

2009
Randall Thomas Vanderbilt

1

0.50

2008
Ronald J. Gilson Columbia

1

0.50

1998

Bankruptcy & Corporate Finance

Faculty

Institution

Pubs

Adj. Pubs

Most Recent
Lucian Bebchuk Harvard

10

8.33

2020
Ken Ayotte Berkeley

2

2.00

2011
Mark J. Roe Harvard

2

1.50

2009
Michael Simkovic USC

1

1.00

2026

M&A & Contracts

Faculty

Institution

Pubs

Adj. Pubs

Most Recent
Lucian Bebchuk Harvard

10

8.33

2020
Alma Cohen Harvard

5

3.33

2017
Allen Ferrell Harvard

3

2.33

2016
Steven Davidoff Solomon Berkeley

1

1.00

2017
Mitu Gulati Virginia

1

1.00

2021
Marcel Kahan NYU

1

1.00

2004
Eric Talley Columbia

1

1.00

1996
Ronald J. Gilson Columbia

1

0.50

1998

Securities Regulation & Market Structure

Faculty

Institution

Pubs

Adj. Pubs

Most Recent
Allen Ferrell Harvard

3

2.33

2016
Robert Bartlett Stanford

3

2.00

2025
Paul Mahoney Virginia

2

2.00

2005
Adam Pritchard Michigan

1

1.00

2003
Robert J. Jackson Jr. NYU

2

0.83

2025
Joshua Mitts Columbia

1

0.50

2020
Edwin Hu Virginia

1

0.33

2025

Banking & Financial Regulation

Faculty

Institution

Pubs

Adj. Pubs

Most Recent
Lucian Bebchuk Harvard

10

8.33

2020
Natasha Sarin Yale

3

3.00

2025
Robert Bartlett Stanford

3

2.00

2025
Michael Simkovic USC

1

1.00

2026
Howell E. Jackson Harvard

1

0.50

2009
Frank Partnoy Berkeley

1

0.50

2008

Venture Capital & Startups

Faculty

Institution

Pubs

Adj. Pubs

Most Recent
Robert Bartlett Stanford

3

2.00

2025
Ofer Eldar Berkeley

2

1.50

2024
Kate Litvak Northwestern

1

1.00

2012
Brian Broughman Vanderbilt

1

0.50

2010

Investment Funds & Shareholder Voting

Faculty

Institution

Pubs

Adj. Pubs

Most Recent
Adriana Robertson Chicago

2

2.00

2022
Ryan Bubb USC

1

0.50

2022
Emiliano Catan NYU

1

0.50

2022

Empirical Methods

Faculty

Institution

Pubs

Adj. Pubs

Most Recent
Justin McCrary Columbia

2

1.00

2025
Andrew C. Baker Berkeley

1

1.00

2022

Taxes, Crime, and Political Economy

Faculty

Institution

Pubs

Adj. Pubs

Most Recent
Lucian Bebchuk Harvard

10

8.33

2020
Dhammika Dharmapala Berkeley

2

2.00

2011
Vikramaditya Khanna Michigan

1

1.00

2015
Michal Barzuza Virginia

1

1.00

2014
Katharina Pistor Columbia

1

1.00

2010
Dhruv Aggarwal Northwestern

1

0.50

2022

Retail Investors & Financial Advice

Faculty

Institution

Pubs

Adj. Pubs

Most Recent
Colleen Honigsberg Stanford 2 1.33 2025
Jonathon Zytnick Georgetown 1 1.00 2022
Anne M. Tucker Georgia 1 1.00 2021

Legend: Faculty = number of faculty with top-3 publications; Pubs (Raw) = total publications counting co-authored papers fully; Pubs (Adj.) = adjusted for co-authorship among law professors; JF = Journal of Finance; JFE = Journal of Financial Economics; RFS = Review of Financial Studies

