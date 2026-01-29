C5 Group Marks the 20th Anniversary of Its Flagship Fraud, Asset Tracing & Recovery Conference in Geneva

Join us for this year's anniversary event.

C5 Group announces the 20th anniversary of Fraud, Asset Tracing & Recovery Geneva, a leading forum for cross-border fraud and asset recovery.

This conference is important to me; it helps me solidify the relationships I’ve made.” — Past Attendee, Bird & Bird

SWITZERLAND, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C5 Group will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its Fraud, Asset Tracing & Recovery – Geneva conference, taking place on 12–13 March 2026 at the Hotel President. The flagship conference will reaffirm the event’s status as one of the most established and influential global forums for fraud and asset recovery practitioners.

Since its inception, this conference has become a fixture in the international legal and investigations calendar, consistently attracting a true, thought-leading speaker faculty; with attendees comprised of senior litigators, forensic specialists, insolvency practitioners, investigators, members of the Bench, and government officials from across the globe. Over the past two decades, the event has welcomed more than 1,500 attendees from over 50 countries, earning a reputation as the annual meeting place for professionals handling complex, high-value, and cross-border disputes.

The 2026 Anniversary Edition will reflect on the evolution of asset recovery as a discipline and the new pressures reshaping the practice. As fraud schemes grow increasingly sophisticated, practitioners are navigating heightened regulatory scrutiny, expanded corporate liability regimes, geopolitical risk, and the rapid integration of technology into investigations and enforcement. The Geneva programme is designed to equip attendees with practical strategies to meet these challenges head-on.

A key feature of the anniversary programme is a special 20th Anniversary Panel that will bring together Chambers Band One-ranked senior figures in the field to examine: how asset recovery has developed over the last two decades; what has changed; what has remained the same; and, where the discipline is heading next. Drawing on real-world experience from landmark cases, the panel will translate long-standing lessons into actionable guidance for today’s practitioners.

The 2026 agenda will also include high-level government participation, with special interviews scheduled with the Joint Head of Fraud, Bribery and Corruption at the UK Serious Fraud Office and the Attorney General of the Republic and Canton of Geneva. These sessions will provide insight into enforcement priorities, cross-border cooperation, and the practical realities of working alongside prosecutors and regulators in complex recovery matters.

Across two days, the conference will examine a broad range of substantive and procedural issues, including:

• Confiscation of assets and collaboration with law enforcement authorities

• Corporate liability and failure-to-prevent fraud offences

• Cross-border insolvency and restructuring as recovery tools

• Navigating common law and civil law systems in multi-jurisdictional disputes

• Leveraging artificial intelligence in fraud detection, due diligence, and asset tracing

• Creative provisional measures and remedies in high-value international matters

In keeping with the event’s emphasis on interaction and peer exchange, the programme features the Fraud Café Roundtable Series, C5 Group’s signature small-group discussion format. These moderated sessions are designed to encourage candid discussion on current challenges, emerging risks, and practical solutions that will allow delegates to benchmark their approaches.

In addition to the content-rich programme and master class speaker faculty, networking remains a central pillar of the Geneva conference experience. The anniversary edition will open with a Welcome Back Drinks Reception on 11 March, followed by extended networking breaks and a conference cocktail reception at the close of day one. Attendees will also have the option to continue informal networking at the long-standing post-conference ski weekend in Chamonix, a tradition that has become a hallmark of the Geneva event.

For C5 Group, the 20th anniversary represents more than a milestone; it underscores the enduring relevance of a forum built by - and for - practitioners operating at the leading edge of fraud and asset recovery. As cross-border disputes continue to grow in scale and complexity, the Fraud, Asset Tracing & Recovery – Geneva conference remains a critical meeting point for those shaping the future of the practice.

