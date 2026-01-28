LATLC’s ‘Day of Dignity’ Returns to Hollywood, Bringing Essential Services and Legal Support to Neighbors in Need

Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities will have their fifth Day of Dignity at The Center in Hollywood on Saturday, February 7, 2026 A Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities volunteer helping an LA Resident at their Day of Dignity which will be at The Center in Hollywood on Saturday, February 7, 2026 Griselda Rodriguez, trial attorney and 2026 LATLC President at the Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities Day of Dignity event, which will be at The Center in Hollywood on Saturday, February 7, 2026 All the volunteers coming together for the Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities Day of Dignity event, which will be at The Center in Hollywood on Saturday, February 7, 2026

An Annual Day of Service Offering Dignity, Care, and Legal Access for Hollywood’s Most Vulnerable Residents

Day of Dignity speaks to the importance of compassion, access, and accountability during times of profound need” — Griselda Rodriguez, trial attorney and 2026 LATLC President

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC) will step beyond the courtroom and into the heart of the community on Saturday, February 7, for its fifth Day of Dignity, a large-scale humanitarian initiative serving Hollywood neighbors experiencing hardship.Taking place at The Center in Hollywood and Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, the event will transform the surrounding area into a comprehensive service hub offering critical resources designed to restore dignity, stability, and hope. Throughout the morning, hundreds of community members will have access to mobile showers, professional haircuts and grooming services, new clothing, and “Humanity Packs,” alongside on-site chiropractic and podiatry care.A central feature of this year’s Day of Dignity is the event’s expanded legal services component. While LATLC joins the event as a community partner, legal consultations will be provided by trial attorneys from the Mexican American Bar Association and The Social Impact Center, in collaboration with UCLA’s Judge Rand Schrader Pro Bono Program. These services aim to help attendees navigate legal challenges that can impact housing stability, employment opportunities, and long-term security.“Day of Dignity speaks to the importance of compassion, access, and accountability during times of profound need,” said Griselda Rodriguez, trial attorney and 2026 President of LATLC. “By bringing essential services directly to the community, we reaffirm our commitment to dignity, justice, and care for our neighbors.”Now in its fifth year, Day of Dignity has become one of LATLC’s signature initiatives, created in response to Los Angeles’ ongoing housing and poverty crisis. Alongside programs such as Comfort & Joy and the Great Tryke Giveaway, the event underscores LATLC’s commitment to direct action and professional advocacy in service of the city’s most vulnerable residents.The event will take place Saturday, February 7, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at The Center in Hollywood and Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, located at 6636 Selma Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028.About Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC)Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities is dedicated to serving neighbors experiencing hardship through hands-on service, professional advocacy, and community-driven initiatives. For more information, visit www.LATLC.org

Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities Day of Dignity event from 2023 on Spectrum News

