Worthington Design & Remodeling to Host Complimentary Kitchen and Bath Remodeling Seminar in Carmel

The Kitchen and Bath Remodeling event will cover design trends, budgeting guidance, and the remodeling process, plus a live Q and A, light snacks, and a raffle

Remodeling works best when you understand the decisions in front of you and the order of them. This seminar walks through trends, budget, and process so homeowners leave with clarity and confidence.” — Larry Greene, Owner Worthington Design & Remodeling

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worthington Design & Remodeling will host a complimentary Kitchen and Bath Remodeling Seminar at its Carmel showroom, offering homeowners a clear, practical look at three of the most important parts of a successful remodel: design trends, budgeting, and process.

The seminar is designed to help homeowners make confident decisions before a project begins. Attendees will learn which kitchen and bath trends are showing up in real homes, how to plan a remodel budget with realistic expectations, and what the overall remodeling process looks like from start to finish. The evening will also include a live Q and A with the Worthington team, along with light snacks and a raffle.

Seminar topics include:

Trends — Kitchen and bath design trends Worthington is using in real homes, including layout planning, cabinetry design direction, and finish choices that hold up over time.

Budgeting — Common cost ranges, where it makes sense to invest, and how smart selections can protect the budget without sacrificing the overall plan.

Process — Typical timeline, planning steps, and what to expect at each phase, from initial consultation through construction and completion.

Event details

Date: Thursday, February 19, 2026

Time: 7:00 to 8:30 PM

Location: Worthington Carmel Showroom, 99 E Carmel Drive, Carmel, IN 46032

Reservations: Call 317.846.2600 to reserve your seat

About Worthington Design & Remodeling

Worthington Design & Remodeling is a design build remodeling firm serving Carmel and the greater Indianapolis area for over 20 years, specializing in kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, and whole home renovations. Known for a calm, guided approach, Worthington helps homeowners plan and complete remodels that feel cohesive, functional, and built to last.

Worthington’s work is led by an experienced in house team that includes designers, project managers, and an on staff architect. This integrated structure allows homeowners to move from early planning through final completion with fewer handoffs and clearer communication, especially when projects involve structural changes, complex layouts, or improving the flow between rooms.

At the center of every project is The Worthington Way, a proven process built around thoughtful planning, clear expectations, and consistent coordination. From discovery and design development to product selections, scheduling, and construction, the team focuses on helping homeowners make confident decisions in the right order. Clients can expect proactive updates, organized timelines, and a white glove experience that keeps projects moving smoothly while respecting the home and the people living in it.

Worthington has showrooms in:

Carmel — 99 E Carmel Dr, STE 100, Carmel, IN 46032

Meridian Kessler — 5912 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Zionsville — 117 S 1st St, Zionsville, IN 46077

To learn more about Worthington Design & Remodeling or to reserve a seat for an upcoming seminar, call 317.846.2600 or visit the Worthington showroom at 99 E Carmel Drive, Carmel, IN 46032.

