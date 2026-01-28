National Museum of Nuclear Science & History Announces Appointment of Industry Leaders to the Board

Industry Professionals Added to the Board at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

The Museum of Nuclear Science & History has appointed six new board members. Their diverse expertise positions the museum for continued growth and impact.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Museum of Nuclear Science & History is proud to announce the appointment of six accomplished professionals to the Board of Trustees. This influential group of leaders brings a blend of expertise in fusion science, space nuclear technology, federal defense operations, and community engagement, positioning the Museum for continued growth and impact."These six trustees bring an incredible depth of expertise that will enhance every facet of our institution. Their leadership ensures that we remain a leading museum where the public can engage with the complex history and the evolving future of nuclear technology through world-class exhibits and educational outreach," said Toni Hiley, Chair of the Board of Trustees.The newly appointed trustees include:John G. Austin III: A seasoned executive with over 30 years of leadership in commercial utilities and nuclear energy. Mr. Austin has a proven track record in governance, oversight, and organizational transformation, having managed multimillion-dollar budgets and driven performance improvements at the South Texas Project.Leighton Burkett: An accomplished External Affairs and Communications Manager with over a decade of experience in the energy industry. Currently with Southern Nuclear, Ms. Burkett specializes in a people-driven approach to building public trust and enhancing organizational reputation through proactive stakeholder engagement.Daniel Cheshire: Vice President for Pantex and Department of Defense Operations at TechSource, Inc. Mr. Cheshire oversees critical science and engineering programs supporting national security missions and brings extensive expertise in federal acquisition, contract management, and strategic planning.Aaron Jaramillo: The Senior Director of Educational Resources for Albuquerque Public Schools. With over 15 years of experience in K-12 education, Mr. Jaramillo is a recognized advocate for leveraging digital resources and innovative frameworks to drive student success and community growth.Dr. Keith LeChien: The co-founder and CTO of Pacific Fusion and an internationally recognized leader in inertial fusion. Dr. LeChien has led high-energy-density physics and inertial fusion efforts at Sandia National Laboratories, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, the Department of Energy, and X Development.Patrick McClure: The COO for Space Nuclear Power Corporation (SpaceNukes) and a nuclear engineering veteran with over 35 years of experience. Mr. McClure is renowned for leading the Kilopower project at Los Alamos National Laboratory, where he successfully navigated complex political and safety barriers to develop the first novel reactor concept in decades.“We are honored to welcome this exceptional group of leaders to our Board of Trustees,” said Jennifer Hayden, President and CEO of the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History. “Their collective expertise ensures that we remain a leading museum where visitors can engage with both the history and the incredible future of nuclear science.”

