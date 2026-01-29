Lucky Jack’s 9-in-1 Builder’s Pen Multi-tool in a workshop setting.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valentine’s Day gifting has long leaned on tradition, but for many shoppers, especially those buying for men, traditional gifts often miss the mark. As gift givers look for alternatives that feel thoughtful without being disposable, NYT Wirecutter’s gift coverage increasingly reflects growing consumer interest in practical, everyday items. In its recent roundup, “The 39 Best Cheap Valentine’s Day Gifts (Mostly) Under $25,” Wirecutter featured Lucky Jack’s 9-in-1 Builder’s Pen Multi-tool , pointing to a broader shift in how consumers approach Valentine’s Day gifts.Men are frequently cited as one of the hardest groups to buy for, and shoppers are prioritizing gifts that put usefulness and longevity over novelty. Wirecutter’s editorial team, known for its rigorous evaluation standards, selected the Builder’s Pen as an example of how function-driven design can make gifting simpler and more reliable.“When people are buying gifts for men, they want confidence that what they’re giving will actually get used,” said Milo Jones, Founder of Lucky Jack. “We design products with that reality in mind. Seeing Wirecutter highlight a practical, everyday item reinforces what we’re seeing more and more, that gifts feel more thoughtful when they’re genuinely useful.”Designed for everyday carry, Lucky Jack’s 9-in-1 Builder’s Pen Multi-tool combines a precision writing instrument with a compact set of integrated tools housed inside a durable steel body. By bringing together multiple functions in a single, pocket-friendly form, the pen is intended for repeated, real-world use, whether for quick fixes, measurements, or everyday tasks.The Builder’s Pen reflects a growing preference for gifts that are chosen for everyday use. Its inclusion in Wirecutter’s Valentine’s Day guide underscores a wider cultural move toward practicality as a defining trait of modern gifting.The Builder’s Pen has also been featured in other Wirecutter gift roundups, including “44 Best Gifts for Dad” and “100 Best New Gifts,” reinforcing Lucky Jack’s reputation for designing dependable, utility-driven gifts across occasions.###About Lucky JackLucky Jack is about having the right tool for the right moment, whether it’s grilling a steak, drinking by the campfire, or fixing things on the fly. Named after the notorious “Lucky” Jack Jones, a maverick mechanic and storyteller who claimed to have once sailed the Amazon on a steamboat and partied with royalty, the brand celebrates craftsmanship, independence, and a good story well told. From your garage to the trailhead, Lucky Jack builds solid, well-made gear that works hard and lasts, just like it used to.

