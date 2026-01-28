FLEOA Urges Congress to Prevent Another Damaging Federal Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) is urging Congress to act immediately to pass the six remaining fiscal year (FY) 2026 appropriations bills and avert a partial federal government shutdown that would unfairly burden large segments of the federal law enforcement community and jeopardize public safety across the United States.“Federal law enforcement officers will always show up and do their jobs, even in the middle of a shutdown, because that is who they are,” said Mathew Silverman, National President of FLEOA. “But it is fundamentally wrong to force them to protect this country without a paycheck. While the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019 guarantees back pay eventually, families cannot pay mortgages, buy groceries, or cover childcare with promises. A shutdown means real financial pain, real stress, and real harm to the men and women who keep this country safe.”Unlike many federal employees who are furloughed during a shutdown, federal law enforcement officers are deemed “essential” and are legally required to continue working without receiving their scheduled pay until the government reopens. At the same time, the absence of support personnel forces these officers to take on additional administrative duties, pulling them away from critical investigations and enforcement operations.“Every day, federal law enforcement officers are on the front lines taking violent criminals off the streets, dismantling trafficking networks, and stopping deadly fentanyl from reaching our communities,” Silverman added. “During a shutdown, instead of being fully focused on those missions, they are forced to cover administrative duties left by furloughed staff. That is not just unfair. It pulls critical resources away from public safety at the exact moment they are needed most.”FLEOA warns that repeated political brinkmanship that brings the nation to the edge of a shutdown undermines morale, disrupts operations, and places unnecessary strain on the very men and women tasked with keeping the country safe.“Congress should not be governing by crisis,” Silverman said. “We urge lawmakers to fulfill their most basic responsibility: keeping the government funded and operational.”As the voice of the nation’s federal law enforcement officers, FLEOA remains committed to ensuring the continuity of government operations and the safety and security of the American people.

