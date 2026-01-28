All North Carolinians Invited to Commemorate America’s 250th Anniversary in 2026

In 2026, America is commemorating 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the creation of a new nation dedicated to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” Through a nationwide initiative known as America 250, the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) will be leading North Carolina’s commemoration of this historic event.

“Two hundred and fifty years ago, our founding fathers set forth to create a nation where all men are created equal. Thanks to tireless work by countless brave Americans over the generations, we have kept moving closer to living up to that ideal,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This celebration of our nation’s independence and the part North Carolina played gives us the chance to reaffirm our commitment to justice, equality, and people’s individual freedoms. We look forward to commemorating North Carolina’s history across the state this year.”

The DNCR has distributed more than $2 million in grants to 74 of North Carolina’s 100 counties. The funding supports projects that include new cultural events, physical and digital exhibits, public art, and more – all inspired by North Carolina’s revolutionary history and the themes of America 250 NC. To date, 88 of 100 counties have formed America 250 NC committees to lead local commemorations.

“In 2026, DNCR is inviting every North Carolinian to join us in looking back on 250 years of our history and in looking forward to the future of our state,” said DNCR Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell. “Through events and celebrations across North Carolina, we want everyone to have an opportunity to participate in commemorating our shared history and shining a light on what makes North Carolina and its people so special. North Carolina’s stories are an important part of the American story.”

2026 promises to be a year filled with meaningful events and statewide engagement. Find numerous events across the state on the America 250 NC events calendar at https://www.america250.nc.gov/calendar. Keep checking to see newly added events.

2026 signature events include:

First in Freedom Festival, Feb. 21-28, Moores Creek National Battlefield, Currie, N.C.

The inaugural North Carolina First in Freedom Festival will celebrate more than 250 years of our nation’s story and culture viewed through the lens of historical eastern North Carolina events and the arts. Counties, cities, towns, and communities will unite with local historians and historical sites to host events and activities, many held in conjunction with the arts and business communities. The event will celebrate the Battle of Moores Creek on February 27, 1776, one of the first patriot victories over the loyalists, driving the colonial governor from the state and helping to inspire the Halifax Resolves.

Halifax Resolves Days, April 11-12, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Historic Halifax State Historic Site

Historic Halifax State Historic Site will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Halifax Resolves with a two-day event. Visitors can immerse themselves in the past as skilled historians bring to life the Revolutionary-era citizens of Halifax. The event will highlight the pivotal role North Carolina and its people played in shaping the destiny of America, and visitors will get the opportunity to engage with history firsthand.

Independence Day Event, July 4, North Carolina State Capitol

The gathering at the N.C. State Capitol will celebrate Independence Day and America’s Semiquincentennial. The free, fun-filled family event will feature musical performances, historic interpreters, hand-on activities and exhibits, a reading of the Declaration of Independence, and a naturalization ceremony, which is held each year at the Capitol. More information on this event will be announced soon.

In addition, Governor Stein is highlighting America 250 throughout the year by holding North Carolina Council of State meetings at Revolutionary War era sites. The Council of State will meet at Moores Creek Battlefield on Feb. 3, Halifax State Historic Site on April 7, Historic Edenton State Historic Site on May 12, and Tryon Palace on Nov. 10.

As one of the original 13 colonies, North Carolina is already fully engaged in commemorating America 250. The commemoration officially began with a kickoff event April 12, 2024, celebrating the anniversary of the Halifax Resolves, the first official action by any colony recommending independence from Great Britain. Since then, through programs, exhibits, events, and outreach, the DNCR and its partners have been spotlighting North Carolina’s pivotal role in the founding, evolution, and future of the United States, focusing on the people, places, and moments that shaped our shared history.

Learn more about North Carolina’s commemorative activities, explore history, find events, and share your story at america250.nc.gov.