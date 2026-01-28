Governor Ivey Continues Celebrating School Choice Week, Introduces More CHOOSE Act Recipients: Meet the Tran Family

DOTHAN – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday continued to highlight School Choice Week by introducing the Tran family who utilizes the CHOOSE Act, the governor’s education savings account (ESA) program. Parents Michael and Kieu Tran have two girls: McKenzie “Kenzie” in 3rd grade and Kylee in 2nd, both at Northside Methodist Academy in Dothan.

“As we continue to celebrate School Choice Week, it is imperative that we remember, at the core, it is about providing Alabama families an opportunity to choose the education that best suits their child,” said Governor Ivey. “With the help of the CHOOSE Act, McKenzie and Kylee are not only learning – they are thriving in an environment that helps them reach their full potential.”

For Michael and Kieu Tran, a smaller, more personalized approach to education is what they wanted for Kenzie and Kylee. They sought a closeknit, hands-on learning environment where their daughters could build strong relationships with their peers and teachers.

To other Alabama parents, Michael and Kieu advised regarding the CHOOSE Act, “It does not hurt to apply – if you can get the help to better your children’s education, why not take the chance?”

The Tran family stays busy with Kenzie and Kylee’s well-rounded interests. Kenzie is compassionate, caring and a perfectionist, and Kylee is more lighthearted, fun-loving and creative. Both girls enjoy reading, but where Kenzie enjoys soccer, ballet and jazz, Kylee prefers being crafty and playing the piano.

Michael and Kieu added, “We were committed to doing whatever it took to help our girls succeed. Every child learns differently, and a smaller setting with more focused instruction was the right fit for our family.”

Since moving schools, Michael and Kieu are more optimistic for their daughters’ future education. They have already seen meaningful improvements in learning, engagement and academic progress for both Kenzie and Kylee.

The Tran family is one of tens of thousands being supported by the CHOOSE Act. In recent months, the governor featured families from across the state, including Charlie Perkins and Susan Stacy in Mobile, the Moseleys in Camden, the Carbonells in Birmingham the McDades and the Walkers from Montgomery and the Siemenses in Dothan, and she will continue highlighting real Alabama families positively impacted by this school choice program.

School Choice Week 2026 Highlights:

About the CHOOSE Act:

The CHOOSE Act website provides Alabama families with the latest information about the CHOOSE Act, including eligibility information, an online application for both renewing and new families, program FAQ, important deadlines and parent and education service provider (ESP) guides.

As the 2026-27 school year approaches, the CHOOSE Act applications are open and continue to boast success with thousands of existing CHOOSE Act students renewing their applications. Applications for both renewing families and for new families must be submitted by the March 31, 2026, application deadline. Award notifications will be sent to eligible students on April 15, 2026. Verification of participating school enrollment must be submitted by June 30, 2026, for funding beginning on July 1, 2026.

The CHOOSE Act makes refundable income tax credits called education savings accounts available to support the success of eligible K-12 students in Alabama. An ESA can be used to pay for tuition, fees and other qualified education expenses at approved Education Service Providers (ESPs).

Since CHOOSE Act applications opened in January 2025, students in every county throughout the state have applied, totaling 36,873 students. Funding for eligible students includes:

$7,000 per eligible student enrolled in a participating school

$2,000 per participating student enrolled in a home education program (maximum of $4,000 per family)

For the 2026-2027 academic year, the program is open to new families with an adjusted gross income (AGI) not exceeding 300 percent of the federal poverty level for the preceding tax year. For the 2027-2028 academic year and beyond, the program is open to all families, regardless of income.

The program will prioritize students with special needs, participating students and their siblings and students who are dependents of active-duty service members enrolled in or assigned to a priority school. Remaining ESAs will be available to students based on the family’s AGI as a percentage of the federal poverty level.

For applications and more information about CHOOSE Act Alabama, visit chooseact.alabama.gov.

