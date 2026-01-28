Jamilla and the Autistic Dragon by 10-year-old Bucks County Author Laniya Warrington

Jamilla and the Autistic Dragon

Young Author shines a powerful light on autism in a creative way

I wrote the book for my little brother Zaire and all the autistic children and their families. When you have a family member with autism it can be hard to understand.” — Laniya Warrington

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About the Author:

Overcoming an early speech delay, Laniya didn't start speaking until the age of four. But now 10-year-old Laniya Warrington has emerged as an incredibly insightful and empathetic author. She is devoted to her younger brother who is nonverbal and autistic and very protective of her very busy younger sister.

Jamilla and the Autistic Dragon take readers on an exciting journey as 13-year-old Jamilla discovers she has inherited ancestral magical powers. Jamilla uses fantasy and magic as a weapon against being the isolated "other" while also protecting her non-speaking friend Latifa, who can transform into a fierce but loyal fire breathing dragon.

With insight far beyond her age this young author utilizes cultural references such as a protective headwrap she wears that can transform into a sword, Grandma Sadie who offers her affirmations in her dreams and a friend named Karma.

Sure, this book is a fast-moving fantasy written by a young African American girl, but it is a powerful statement regarding the challenges children face and what it takes to embrace our differences and to see them as strengths, not burdens.

But to sum up the literary effort, Laniya says simply it's about her love for her younger brother. "I wrote the book for my little brother Zaire and for all the autistic children and their families. When you have a family member with autism it can be hard to understand. I want to show that it's okay to feel

how we feel, and that we must be upright, stand up and look out for people with autism."

###

Laniya Warrington is available for media interviews and events. Her book is available at Amazon.com, Payhip.com/Lanivaw, Barnes and Noble and local bookstores.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.