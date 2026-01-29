Lake County Criminal Defense Attorney Matthew Gebhardt Recognized as 2026 Super Lawyer

Criminal Defense Lawyer Matthew Gebhardt

BUFFALO GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Matthew R. Gebhardt, P.C. is excited to announce that founding attorney Matthew Gebhardt has been selected to the Super Lawyers list for the third consecutive year. This distinction reflects the firm’s commitment to delivering attentive, focused representation, as well as the high level of professional respect Attorney Gebhardt has earned within the legal community.

With over 25 years of legal experience, Attorney Matthew Gebhardt has largely devoted his practice to representing clients in criminal defense cases. He previously served as a prosecutor with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, which has informed his approach to evaluating cases and advocating for clients. Today, Attorney Gebhardt handles a variety of criminal and traffic defense cases, including DUI defense. He has helped numerous clients get felony firearm, drug, and sex crime charges reduced or dismissed through aggressive advocacy.

No matter the case, Attorney Gebhardt stays in close communication with each client to help ensure they feel supported and informed at every stage of the process. He earned his Juris Doctor from Chicago-Kent College of Law in 1999 and subsequently obtained his license to practice law the same year.

Attorney Gebhardt is also an active member of various respected legal organizations, including the Illinois State Bar Association, the Chicago Bar Association, and the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

