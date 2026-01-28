New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection Warns New Yorkers to Beware of Scams Leading Up to 2026 Major World Sporting Events

Secretary Mosley said: “With so many ticket selling venues going mostly digital, we’ve seen a rise in digital scams, phishing attempts and fake merchandise ads. That’s why the NYS Division of Consumer Protection is offering these tips to help sport buffs be on the winning side during international sporting events such as the Super Bowl, the Olympics and the World Soccer Cup.”

The New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection is warning sports fans to stay vigilant and beware of scammers leading up to upcoming major sporting events. 2026 is an historic year featuring several major world sporting events including the FIFA World Cup, Winter Olympics, and Superbowl LX. These major events attract sports fans worldwide and they also attract scammers. Common scams include fake tickets, counterfeit ticket sales, phishing attempts, travel scams, fake merchandise stores, fake giveaways aimed at stealing personal data, and fake streaming websites.

TIPS TO AVOID SCAMS AROUND MAJOR SPORTING EVENTS:

Pay attention to phishing attempts: Phishing attempts and digital scams often surge around major sporting events as scammers exploit heightened public interest, urgency, and emotional engagement. Phishing emails, calls, websites or texts often masquerade as official organizers to steal personal information, login credentials, or banking details. Scammers use phishing communications that commonly feature fake ticket sites, fake travel deals, malicious streaming services and promises of a fake prize, sweepstakes or lottery win. To avoid phishing, always verify the source and never click suspicious links, download unexpected attachments, or provide personal information in response to unsolicited requests.

Buy event tickets from official sources: Check out the official major sporting organization’s websites (NFL, Winter Olympics, and FIFA) for information on how to buy tickets. Scammers may also create fake websites that look like official ones, so always check if it’s a legitimate website by reviewing the URL, the company’s contact information, and the website’s privacy policy. Scammers often use misleading characters and arrangements in their URL to resemble legitimate looking websites. Remember to confirm that the website’s URL matches the company’s name and that there are no unusual spellings.

Watch out for fake tickets: Scammers deceive unsuspecting consumers with nonexistent tickets that are promoted on social media, fake websites and online marketplaces like Craigslist, Ebay, Facebook Marketplace and Instagram. They may even send you convincing looking screenshots, barcodes or confirmation emails. Watch out for resellers who request payment from outside an official ticket platform.

Only buy resold tickets through official platforms: Many official ticket sales agents now offer resale options as well. Reputable ticketing platforms have built-in systems that allow resellers to list and transfer digital tickets within the platform, as well as facilitate payment transfers. Unverified sources can be risky.

Verify the seller: Research the seller and check for reviews and their reputation online. Check for a physical address and phone number. A legitimate seller will have a real address and a phone number where you can contact them. Also, verify the ticket details. Ensure the ticket details, such as the event name, date, and time, match the official event information. If you are not buying directly from the venue, check to see if the seller is a licensed ticket reseller by visiting our website. Licensed ticket resellers are required to disclose they are licensed on their website. You can also look up the seller on VerifiedTicketSource.com to confirm you are buying from a National Association of Ticket Brokers member resale company, which requires its members to guarantee that every ticket sold on their websites is legitimate.

Beware of low prices and added fees: Don’t let the excitement of finding a good deal on a ticket cloud your judgment. Federal law prohibits unfair and deceptive junk fees for tickets and short-term housing. Scammers may set up fake travel booking services, hotel websites, and group packages that take advantage of high demand for accommodation. Use only reputable, official channels to book your travels, scrutinize suspiciously low prices, and avoid direct wire transfers to unknown individuals. Make sure to research the average prices being charged for the event and surrounding hotels and be careful to ensure that no extra fees are added during your transaction. Remember, if it looks too good to be true, it probably is. To report fraud to the Federal Trade Commission, visit ReportFraud.FTC.gov.

Consider paying with a credit card: Credit cards generally offer more protection than other payment methods like debit cards and payment apps if you ever need to dispute a charge. Scammers often want you to pay with payment apps, prepaid gift cards or cash since these payment methods are untraceable and may not allow you to stop payment or reverse a transaction.

Use a strong password: Many stadiums and venues only accept digital tickets accessed through an app. Be sure to use a strong, unique password and enable two factor authentication to ensure a scammer can’t hack into your account and steal your ticket.

Beware of fake merchandise shops: Sporting fans are prime targets for fraudulent merchandise scams, especially during major events. Scammers often create unofficial online stores that mimic official shops to sell counterfeit, low-quality, or non-existent merchandise. To avoid these scams, purchase only from official partner retailers, check for holograms on packaging, avoid deals that seem too good to be true and never pay with wire transfers or prepaid cards.

Avoid fake streaming websites or apps: With a surge in demand to stay updated on these major sporting events, scammers may offer malicious websites and apps that claim to offer free live streams, live updates, scores or exclusive content but are designed to install malware or steal personal information. To avoid this, watch from official platforms, broadcasters and streaming services from well-known established brands.

Stay alert for public Wi-Fi risks: Scammers often target sports fans at venues and surrounding locations by setting up unsecured public Wi-Fi networks designed to intercept personal data. To protect your information, avoid visiting sensitive websites, banking, shopping, or logging into apps on public networks. Instead, use a Virtual Private Network, mobile data, or wait for a secure network.

About the New York State Division of Consumer Protection

Follow the New York Department of State on Facebook, X and Instagram and check in every Tuesday for more practical tips that educate and empower New York consumers on a variety of topics. Sign up to receive consumer alerts directly to your email or phone here.

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection provides voluntary mediation between a consumer and a business when a consumer has been unsuccessful at reaching a resolution on their own. The Consumer Assistance Helpline 1-800-697-1220 is available Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm, excluding State Holidays, and consumer complaints can be filed at any time at www.dos.ny.gov/consumer-protection. The Division can also be reached via X at @NYSConsumer or Facebook.