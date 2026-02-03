Antonina Minova Introduces a New Vision of ICM Abstract Photography in Limited Edition Fine Art Prints

Abstract photograph created using Intentional Camera Movement, where warm reds, golds, and yellows merge into a serene landscape in motion. Duotone abstract ICM photograph, where blue and violet tones reshape the city through motion. The reduced palette highlights balance, spatial flow, and a contemporary interpretation of urban abstraction. Black and white abstract ICM photograph capturing the South Bank through motion, where a riverside lamppost emerges from blurred trees and dissolving architecture, transforming the urban landscape into rhythm and atmosphere.

Independent London artist presents premium limited edition prints inspired by colour, motion and form across abstract, duotone and black & white.

This is not just photography—it’s an emotional response captured in movement.” — Antonina Minova

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent fine art photographer Antonina Minova announces the introduction of her limited edition ICM (Intentional Camera Movement) photography prints, a body of work defined by motion, colour, and the quiet transformation of everyday scenes into abstract visual experiences.

What Is ICM Photography?

ICM (Intentional Camera Movement) is a photographic technique in which the camera is intentionally moved during exposure to reshape reality into abstraction. Working with the camera as a moving instrument, Minova uses controlled motion to dissolve structure into rhythm, revealing forms that are experienced not through stillness, but through movement. This approach forms the foundation of her artistic identity and distinguishes her work within contemporary abstract photography.

Each piece is produced as a strict limited edition of 25, printed as a premium giclée on archival fine art paper and accompanied by a signed certificate of authenticity. The editions are designed for long-term preservation and collected by individuals seeking both artistic expression and refined photographic craftsmanship.

Three Artistic Directions

Minova’s portfolio is presented through three distinct approaches within ICM photography:

Abstract

This direction explores the relationship between motion, tonal energy, and expressive form. Through controlled movement, architectural and natural elements are transformed into fluid structures where colour becomes the primary language. These compositions emphasise rhythm, atmosphere, and the emotional resonance created when familiar environments shift into pure abstraction.

Duotone Abstract

The duotone approach focuses on clarity and balance, reducing each composition to two principal tones. This method highlights the structural flow of motion while maintaining a clean, contemporary aesthetic. The reduced palette allows gesture, contrast, and spatial harmony to take precedence, making these works adaptable to modern visual environments where simplicity and refinement are central.

Black and White Abstract

Minova’s black and white work distils ICM photography to its essential elements of line, contrast, and form. Without colour, the motion becomes more architectural and sculptural, emphasising the underlying structure within each exposure. These monochrome works reveal the subtleties of gesture and pattern, offering a minimal yet striking interpretation of movement.

Custom Artwork

In addition to her core portfolio, Minova produces custom motion-based abstractions for collectors and interior designers who require artworks tailored to specific spaces, colour palettes, or proportions. Custom pieces may be created in any dimension up to 40″ × 80″ (102 × 203 cm), allowing artworks to be scaled for residential, commercial, or large-format installations.

Clients may select from a range of museum-grade fine art papers, including Canson Baryta Satin, Hahnemühle Bamboo, Hahnemühle German Etching, Hahnemühle Pearl, Hahnemühle Photo Rag, and Ilford Cotton Textured. All papers are archival, acid-free, and produced using premium giclée methods to ensure colour accuracy, tonal depth, and long-term stability.

Colour matching is available through Pantone Colour Bridge and ICC-profiled workflows, enabling artworks to be aligned precisely with interior palettes or design specifications. Each commission is produced as a single-edition work, created exclusively for the client, signed, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity, and never repeated.

About Antonina Minova

Antonina Minova is a London-based fine art photographer specialising in ICM abstract work across colour, duotone, and black & white directions. Her limited edition prints are produced with premium giclée methods and accompanied by certificates of authenticity.

