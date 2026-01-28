New ALM Hyundai Athens Debuts on Atlanta Hwy, Delivering a Modern Car‑Buying Experience to the Community

The fast‑growing ALM automotive group expands into Athens with a state‑of‑the‑art Hyundai showroom and service center designed for convenience.

ATHENS, GA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALM Automotive Group, one of Georgia’s most respected and fastest‑growing automotive groups, has officially opened the doors to its newest dealership location: ALM Hyundai Athens, now serving customers from its brand‑new location at 4470 Atlanta Hwy Athens, GA 30606. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company and delivers a long‑awaited automotive resource to one of Georgia’s most dynamic and fast‑growing communities.

With Athens known for its vibrant culture, diverse population, and steady growth, ALM saw a clear opportunity to bring its trusted, transparent, and customer‑focused approach to a market that has long needed more dealership‑level options close to home. The opening of ALM Hyundai Athens introduces a modern, full‑service automotive destination designed to elevate the car‑buying and ownership experience for drivers throughout Athens‑Clarke County and surrounding areas.

A Modern Dealership Built for Today’s Drivers

ALM Hyundai Athens was created with a simple mission: make buying and maintaining a vehicle easier, more transparent, and more enjoyable. The dealership features a bright, contemporary showroom showcasing Hyundai’s most popular models, including the Tucson, Santa Fe, Palisade, Elantra, Sonata, and the award‑winning all‑electric IONIQ 5. Whether customers are shopping for a family SUV, a fuel‑efficient commuter, or an innovative EV, the dealership offers options of over 1,500 new Hyundai's for nearly every lifestyle and budget.

In addition to new Hyundai models, ALM Hyundai Athens carries a wide selection of over 3,500 pre‑owned vehicles from a variety of makes and models. Each vehicle is hand‑selected and thoroughly inspected to meet ALM’s high standards for quality and reliability. Shoppers can browse inventory online or in person, with the confidence that ALM’s well‑known commitment to fair, transparent pricing applies to every vehicle on the lot.

5-Day Exchange Policy on Pre-Owned Vehicles

We’re confident you’ll enjoy your vehicle, but if it’s not the right match, you’re covered. With our Five‑Day/300‑Mile Exchange Policy—available exclusively on pre‑owned purchases—you can exchange your vehicle for another option from our pre‑owned inventory of equal or greater value that aligns with your budget and credit. It’s our way of making sure you drive away happy.

The dealership’s website offers a seamless digital shopping experience, allowing customers to apply for financing, get instant trade‑in values, schedule test drives, and request personalized quotes—all from the comfort of home. This combination of online convenience and in‑person support reflects ALM’s dedication to meeting customers where they are and making the process as smooth as possible.

A Full‑Service Center Designed for Convenience

One of the most significant benefits ALM Hyundai Athens brings to the community is its full‑service maintenance and repair center, staffed by certified Hyundai technicians. For many Athens‑area drivers, dealership‑level Hyundai service previously required a trip to Atlanta. Now, with ALM Hyundai Athens located right in town, customers can access expert care without the long drive.

The service center offers online appointment scheduling, transparent pricing, service specials, and the use of genuine Hyundai parts for all repairs and maintenance. From routine oil changes to complex diagnostics, the team is equipped to handle a wide range of automotive needs with professionalism and efficiency. This focus on convenience and quality ensures that customers receive the same high‑level service ALM is known for across all its locations.

A Commitment to Community

ALM has built its reputation not only on its vehicle selection and customer service, but also on its commitment to the communities it serves. ALM Hyundai Athens is no exception. The dealership is dedicated to becoming an active and supportive member of the Athens community, participating in local events, supporting charitable initiatives, and building relationships that extend beyond the showroom.

The staff at ALM Hyundai Athens reflects this community‑first mindset. Knowledgeable, approachable, and passionate about helping customers, the team is focused on creating an experience that feels personal, supportive, and genuinely helpful. Whether someone is buying a new car, scheduling a service appointment, or simply stopping by with questions, they can expect the same warm, professional treatment every time.

Why Athens?

The decision to expand into Athens was a strategic and thoughtful one. With its unique blend of students, families, professionals, and longtime residents, Athens represents a thriving and diverse market with strong demand for reliable, affordable transportation. The city’s continued growth, cultural richness, and economic momentum made it an ideal location for ALM’s next dealership.

ALM recognized the opportunity to bring something different to the area: a dealership built on trust, transparency, and long‑term value. By offering a wide selection of vehicles, a modern showroom, and a full‑service center—all backed by ALM’s established reputation—the company aims to become a trusted automotive partner for Athens drivers for years to come.

What’s Next for ALM Hyundai Athens?

Now fully open and operational in the new location, ALM Hyundai Athens invites local residents to visit the new dealership, explore the latest Hyundai models, browse pre‑owned inventory, and experience firsthand what sets ALM apart. The dealership serves customers throughout Athens‑Clarke County, Watkinsville, Winterville, Bogart, and surrounding communities.

Customers can visit the dealership in person at 4470 Atlanta Hwy Athens, GA 30606, or explore inventory, schedule service, and apply for financing online at https://www.hyundaiathens.com.

With its modern facility, dedicated team, and commitment to exceptional service, ALM Hyundai Athens is poised to become a major automotive destination in Northeast Georgia—bringing convenience, quality, and trusted care to a community that deserves nothing less.

