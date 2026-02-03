Diabetes Reversal Group & MindClub America Announce Strategic Partnership

Diabetes Reversal Group Partners with MindClub America to Deliver Whole-Person Health Solutions for Employees with Type 2 Diabetes

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diabetes Reversal Group (DRG) today announced a strategic partnership with MindClub America, designed to help employers more effectively support employees living with Type 2 Diabetes. Through this partnership, employers can now offer DRG’s patented Type 2 Diabetes reversal program alongside MindClub America’s mental wellness platform—addressing both metabolic and mental health as part of a single, outcomes-based solution.At DRG, reversing Type 2 Diabetes has always meant addressing the whole person—not just blood sugar numbers. Many individuals with Type 2 Diabetes struggle with depression, anxiety, and emotional stress, which can directly impact metabolic health and long-term outcomes. This partnership ensures employees receive both the physical and emotional support needed to restore health, improve productivity, and reduce healthcare costs.“Partnering with MindClub America allows us to expand access to our patented diabetes reversal program to hundreds of thousands of employees struggling with Type 2 Diabetes,” said Dr. Jeffrey Hockings, Founder and CEO of Diabetes Reversal Group. “By addressing metabolic and mental health together, we’re delivering a truly comprehensive solution that helps employers lower costs while helping employees reclaim their health and quality of life.”Employers offering DRG through this partnership gain access to a proven, outcomes-based diabetes reversal solution paired with preventive mental wellness tools that support long-term success. The combined offering empowers employees with lifelong tools for physical and emotional well-being while delivering measurable results for organizations.About Diabetes Reversal GroupDiabetes Reversal Group (DRG) offers the world’s only patented, outcomes-based system proven to safely and naturally reverse Type 2 Diabetes without medications or surgery. For more than 16 years, DRG has helped over 10,000 patients restore metabolic health while dramatically reducing long-term healthcare costs. DRG partners with employers to deliver guaranteed, measurable outcomes that improve employee health, productivity, and quality of life. Learn more at www.DiabetesReversalGroup.com About MindClub AmericaMindClub America operates a national mental wellness platform delivering stigma-free, proactive behavioral health solutions through expert counseling, medication management, coaching, and personalized emotional wellness toolkits. MindClub serves organizations of all sizes with workforce mental health programs that create meaningful, measurable impacts in employees’ lives. MindClub is a no-fee, one-stop behavioral health solution for employers and integrates seamlessly into existing benefit plans. Learn more at www.mindclubamerica.com

