TaxZerone Reminds Businesses of Critical February 2 Deadline for W-2, 1099, and Employment Tax Forms

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With only five days remaining before a critical federal tax deadline, TaxZerone, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, is urging U.S. employers, businesses, payroll providers, and tax professionals to complete their Information Returns (W-2 & 1099 Series) and Employment Tax forms (94X Series) for the 2025 tax year by Monday, February 2, 2026.Waiting until the last minute can lead to rejected filings, correction notices, or delays in delivering recipient copies.TaxZerone's IRS-authorized e-file platform ensures forms are checked, validated, and submitted with confidence—helping businesses avoid penalties and unnecessary stress.Critical Tax Forms Due by Monday, February 2, 2026Employers must file and furnish the following forms by the IRS deadline:✔️W-2 Forms: Annual wage statements must be filed with Social Security Administration and distributed to all employees✔️1099-NEC: Nonemployee compensation reports for independent contractors and freelancers✔️All 1099 Recipient Copies: Including MISC, INT, DIV, and other variants must reach payees✔️Form 941: Fourth quarter 2025 employment tax return covering Social Security, Medicare, and federal income tax withholdings✔️Form 940: Annual unemployment tax (FUTA) filing✔️Forms 943, 944, 945: Specialized returns for agricultural employers, small businesses, and backup withholdingAmerican businesses are managing year-end wage reporting alongside quarterly employment taxes, all due on a single date," a TaxZerone representative said. "Many employers don’t realize that missing February 2 can lead to automatic IRS penalties, even for first-time filers.What Happens if You Miss the Deadline?The IRS imposes penalties for late W-2 and 1099 filings. For 2026:☑️Up to 30 days late: $60 per form☑️31 days late through August 1: $130 per form☑️After August 1 or not filed: $340 per form☑️Intentional disregard: $680 per formModern E-Filing InfrastructureTaxZerone's cloud-based platform eliminates common filing obstacles through:✔️Bulk Upload: Easily upload hundreds or thousands of forms using CSV and Excel templates.✔️Multiple File Formats: Supports Excel, CSV, EFW2, and FIRE files.✔️Direct Accounting Imports: Import directly from QuickBooks, Xero, and other accounting software.✔️Correction Support: Full support for all correction types to stay compliant after filing.✔️Advanced Validation: Built-in checks catch errors before submission.✔️Free Retransmission: Resubmit any rejected returns at no extra cost.✔️State Filing: Supports W-2 and 1099 state filings.✔️Recipient Delivery: Send copies via USPS mail or secure ZeroneVault e-delivery.✔️Real-Time Tracking: Get instant IRS and SSA acknowledgments.✔️Guided Filing: On-screen tips, business rules, and tutorial videos for smooth filing.✔️Team Access: Multi-user accounts with role-based permissions.✔️Dedicated Support: Assistance via phone, email, and live chat.Team Collaboration FeaturesThe platform includes multi-user access with customizable permission levels, allowing accountants, payroll staff, and business owners to collaborate securely on filings. Role-based controls ensure proper oversight while maintaining efficiency.Affordable, Transparent Pricing TaxZerone offers simple per-form pricing as low as $0.59, with zero monthly fees, no subscriptions, and no hidden charges—making professional-grade e-filing accessible to businesses of all sizes.Beyond Information ReturnsWhile February 2 focuses on wage reporting and quarterly returns, TaxZerone supports comprehensive year-round tax compliance including:☑️Business tax returns (1120-S and 1065)☑️Extension requests (Forms 8809, 15397 , 7004, 4868, & 8868)☑️Heavy vehicle use tax (Form 2290 & 8849)☑️Nonprofit returns (complete 990 series)☑️Trust and split-interest filings (Form 5227)☑️Essential forms (W-9, W-8BEN, 8655, BOI Reports)Regular Compliance UpdatesTaxZerone's development team implements IRS schema changes, business rule updates, and regulatory modifications on a daily basis - ensuring filers to always work with current requirements without manual software updates.Expert Support AvailableWith the deadline approaching, TaxZerone has extended support hours to help businesses complete last-minute filings. Professional assistance is available via phone, email, and live chat to address data questions, technical issues, or filing uncertainties."We've designed every aspect of our system around the real-world pressures tax professionals and business owners face during filing season," the spokesperson added. "Whether you're filing five or five thousand, the process should be straightforward and stress-free.”About TaxZeroneTaxZerone is an IRS-authorized e-file provider offering electronic filing solutions for businesses, nonprofits, tax professionals, and payroll providers. The platform supports a broad range of federal and state filings, including employer tax forms, information returns, extensions, nonprofit returns, and excise filings.TaxZerone is built to simplify compliance through accuracy, automation, and secure technology—helping organizations meet filing requirements efficiently and confidently.For complete filing information, platform access, and compliance resources, visit www.taxzerone.com

