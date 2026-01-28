The National Space Society Lauds Bill Nye’s Term as CEO of The Planetary Society and Welcomes His Successor

Bill Nye. Credit: The Planetary Society

Nye Passes the Torch to Jennifer Vaughan After 15 Years Leading the Organization

Bill Nye’s leadership at The Planetary Society strengthened public understanding of planetary science and the importance of space exploration...” — Karlton Johnson, NSS CEO and Chairman of the Board of Governors

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 15 years of service as the CEO of the Planetary Society, Bill Nye has passed the torch to Jennifer Vaughan, most recently the COO of the organization.“Our remarkable chief operating officer, Jennifer Vaughn, will take over as CEO on February 17,” Nye said. “Throughout my time at The Planetary Society, Jenn has been my closest partner in leading the organization. Jenn helped craft our mission, and she is a natural leader with a clear vision for the future. We could not be in better hands.”The National Space Society wishes Nye the very best in his new role as the society’s first Chief Ambassador, a new position in which he will represent the organization publicly, communicate with members, and continue to champion space exploration.NSS CEO Karlton Johnson said, “Bill Nye’s leadership at The Planetary Society strengthened public understanding of planetary science and the importance of space exploration. His work advanced science-based advocacy at a critical moment for the global space community, and the National Space Society thanks Bill for his lasting contributions to space education and planetary awareness.”Johnson added, “We congratulate Jennifer Vaughn on her appointment as Chief Executive Officer. The NSS and I look forward to continued collaboration in advancing planetary science and space exploration.”Before becoming the CEO of the society, Nye joined as a charter member at the organization’s founding in 1980. He ascended to the Board of Directors in 2005, taking on the role of President of the Board, and was elected as CEO in 2010.Isaac Arthur, president of the NSS, said, “The Planetary Society joined with the NSS as our organizations worked together to ‘save NASA science’ during the recent budget cycle, and our combined successful efforts to save the New Horizons mission. I look forward to working with Ms. Vaughan as we move ahead.”Prior to his work with the society, Nye was famous for creating and starring in “Bill Nye the Science Guy,” a wildly successful children’s science show, for five seasons, in addition to producing other science programming. He has also authored two bestselling books on science.ABOUT THE NSSThe National Space Society is the preeminent non-partisan citizen's voice on space exploration, development, and settlement, reaching millions through its membership, numerous outreach channels, and media activities. The organization was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.