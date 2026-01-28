TANITA COLLABORATES WITH WEIGHTWATCHERS TO BRING PROFESSIONAL-GRADE BODY COMPOSITION AND KITCHEN SCALES TO HOMES

Driven By WeightWatchers’ Member Feedback, New “WeightWatchers powered by TANITA” Line of Scales Equips Consumers With Deeper Health And Nutrition Insights

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TANITA , the global pioneer in precision body composition analysis technology and WeightWatchers, the global leader in science-backed weight management, today announced their new collaboration, to launch a range of innovative bodyweight composition and kitchen scales in the UK and Ireland. The collaboration was brokered by Beanstalk, WeightWatchers’ licensing agency for the UK and Ireland.Under the licensing collaboration, TANITA will introduce a line of cutting-edge bodyweight, body composition and kitchen scales co-branded with WeightWatchers, designed to empower consumers with meaningful health and nutrition insights.Leveraging TANITA’s patented technology and expertise, the new WeightWatchers powered by TANITA product range will track key health metrics and enhance meal preparation through precision ingredient measurement. With reliable data and intuitive features, the products give consumers the insights they need to make informed decisions and track progress effectively to build sustainable, long-term healthy habits. In fact, research consistently shows that frequent self-weighing with digital health tools as part of a weight management program is associated with greater weight loss1. Similarly, those who consistently track their food at least five days per week lose 7% more body weight atsix months than those who track less than three days per week2. In addition, body composition monitors allow those who are using GLP-1 medications to monitor their muscle mass. Studies suggest muscle loss with these medications (as indicated by decreases in fat-free mass [FFM]) ranges from 25% to 39% of the total weight lost over 36–72 weeks.3The new WeightWatchers powered by TANITA line will consist of professional-grade, user-friendly body composition and kitchen scales that seamlessly integrate with the MyTanita App. Consumers will now gain a more complete view of their weight management journey by tracking body composition metrics such as fat mass, muscle mass, visceral fat and metabolic age, while also simplifying healthy eating through an accurate, easy-to-use kitchen scale.The product launch comes in direct response to WeightWatchers’ research among UK members, which revealed a strong demand for accuracy, depth of insight, and long-term health tracking over alternatives that don’t show a true reflection of weight health.“At WeightWatchers, we’re committed to empowering people with the information and tools they need to improve their weight health, shifting the focus from simply the number on the scale to a more holistic view of health,” said Scott Honken, Chief Commercial Officer at WeightWatchers. “This collaboration with TANITA reflects the commitment to our members who have told us they want to better understand their bodies and feel confident in the data guiding their weight management journey. TANITA’s proven technology and reputation for medical-grade accuracy make them the ideal brand to help deliver deeper insights that support real, lasting health outcomes.”TANITA’s Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) technology is trusted globally by hospitals, dietitians, oncologists, endocrinologists, and elite fitness professionals. The new range of WeightWatchers powered by TANITA products brings this technology into the home, empowering everyday users with accessible insights to monitor meaningful health changes and metrics over time.“TANITA is proud to collaborate with WeightWatchers, a globally trusted brand with a 62-year legacy of helping millions improve their health and wellbeing," said Mechtild de Bruin, Marketing and B2C Sales Lead at TANITA Europe. “WeightWatchers has long led the way in redefining weight management, with a focus on science-backed solutions and holistic, accessible support. For decades, TANITA has equipped professionals with the tools that help people live healthier lives. This collaboration ensures those same tools are now in the hands of WeightWatchers members—and all consumers—making meaningful health insights more accessible to everyone.” The WeightWatchers powered by TANITA line is available on tanita.co.uk, Amazon.co.uk, and will roll out into electronic, supermarket and health retailers across the UK and Ireland.Through the collaboration, TANITA and WeightWatchers will leverage both their industry expertise to expand the range and technology for members and consumers looking to track their health goals.

