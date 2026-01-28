Red Meat Lovers Club Celebrates Las Vegas Launch with $7K Raised for Veterans' Service Dogs

RMLC Vegas Logo RMLC Las Vegas Launch RMLC Las Vegas Launch RMLC Las Vegas Launch

Club Fires Up 2026 with Successful Chapter Launch; Eyes on April Return

From the generosity of our guests to the incredible food and fellowship, this meating affirmed why we planted our steak in this city.” — Evan Darnell, Founder of the Red Meat Lovers Club

LAS VEGAS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Red Meat Lovers Club (RMLC), a private dining and business networking club known for pairing elevated culinary experiences with high-impact philanthropy, is celebrating a sizzling start to 2026 following the launch of its Las Vegas chapter. Held on January 21 at The Doyle, the club’s inaugural Vegas “meating for a mission” raised $7,000 for Southern Cross Service Dogs, a nonprofit that trains service dogs for veterans, in partnership with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.“We couldn’t have asked for a better welcome from the Las Vegas community,” said Evan Darnell, Founder of the Red Meat Lovers Club. “From the generosity of our guests to the incredible food and fellowship, this meating affirmed why we planted our steak in this city.”The immersive, meat-forward meating brought together a powerful blend of business leaders, hospitality insiders, community advocates, and longtime RMLC supporters from across the country. Guests were treated to a standout culinary experience by Smokey Jay’s BBQ, helmed by Chef and Owner Gilleum Marcoux, while rallying behind a mission to support those who have served.“We’re incredibly grateful to the Red Meat Lovers Club for their generous support,” said Matthew Krug, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Southern Cross Service Dogs. “The funds raised will directly help us train and place life-changing service dogs with veterans in need. Partnerships like this remind us of the power of community.”The launch marked a historic milestone for the South Florida–based organization, which has hosted pop-ups in major cities nationwide but never committed to a full-time chapter beyond Florida—until now. Under the leadership of hospitality veteran Destyn Hamada, RMLC’s Las Vegas chapter has officially taken root. As the chapter grows, the club is now building its local network of “Partners in Prime” — the businesses that power RMLC’s meatings and philanthropic mission — with its next Vegas meating already slated for April 15.“The energy and excitement at our Vegas debut was palpable,” added Hamada, who now serves as Secretary of Steak for the region. “We’re building something real here—a purpose-driven community that brings people together over prime cuts and meaningful causes. We’re just getting started.”Now back in Florida, the club keeps the fire burning with its next gathering: “Ribcage Battle Part 6,” taking place tomorrow, January 29, 2026, at 7 PM at Delray Beach Boxing & Fitness in Delray Beach. Billed as the ultimate cheesesteak showdown, the meating will feature competing chefs battling head-to-head for the title of cheesesteak champion, interactive crowd voting, celebrity judges, and live entertainment, all while benefiting Farm Share, a nonprofit dedicated to combating food insecurity across Florida. Tickets can be accessed at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/red-meat-lovers-club-presents-ribcage-battle-part-6-tickets-1517036540129 With record attendance, expanding meatings calendars, and a growing philanthropic footprint, RMLC is poised for a banner year—bringing purpose, people, and premium cuts together, one city at a time.Tickets to the next Vegas meating can be accessed at beefsteakvegas.com.About Red Meat Lovers ClubFounded by Evan Darnell, the Red Meat Lovers Club (RMLC) is a private dining and business networking club that brings together professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders through curated culinary experiences and charitable giving. Since 2017, RMLC has hosted monthly events nationwide and raised more than $2.5 million for nonprofit organizations through live and silent auctions, raffles, and community partnerships. Learn more at rmlclub.com.

