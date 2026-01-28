SAWC Launches Mobile Wound Management Live, a Four-Part Education Series Advancing Care Beyond the Clinic

SAWC Mobile Wound Management Live consists of four live virtual sessions in 2026, each addressing a critical dimension of mobile wound care.

Virtual program will deliver evidence-based learning for clinicians practicing in home-based, post-acute, and community healthcare settings.

Mobile wound management is one of the fastest-growing areas in our field. This series provides practical, evidence-based guidance for clinicians delivering high-quality care.” — Amanda Estapa, APRN, CWS, FACCWS, DAPWCA

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As wound care delivery increasingly shifts beyond traditional clinic walls, the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) today announced the launch of SAWC Mobile Wound Management Live, a four-part virtual education series designed to support clinicians delivering wound care in home-based, post-acute, and community settings.

Across the U.S., more wounds are being managed in homes, long-term care facilities, and other nontraditional environments than ever before, driven by an aging population, rising chronic disease burden, expanded home-based care models, and patient expectations to receive care where they live.

Together, these forces are redefining the geography of wound care. While clinics and wound centers remain essential, they are no longer the primary setting for many patients receiving advanced wound management.

“As wound care delivery evolves, education must evolve with it,” said Amanda Estapa, APRN, CWS, FACCWS, DAPWCA, Planning Committee Member and Faculty Presenter. “Mobile wound management is one of the fastest-growing areas in our field. This series provides practical, evidence-based guidance for clinicians delivering high-quality care across diverse environments.”

A Four-Part Series Reflecting Real-World Practice

SAWC Mobile Wound Management Live consists of four live virtual sessions in 2026, each addressing a critical dimension of mobile wound care:

• January 31, 2026

Healing in Action: Reclaiming the Mission of Mobile Wound Management

A two-part program examining ethical, evidence-based mobile wound care, clinical credibility, accountability, and patient-centered practice in nontraditional settings.

• May 15, 2026

Every Step Counts: Overcoming Barriers to Healing Diabetic Foot Ulcers in Mobile Practice

Focused on holistic approaches to DFU care in mobile settings, including advanced therapies, nutrition, adherence, and functional outcomes.

• June 10, 2026

Sterile Standards in Uncontrolled Settings: Infection Prevention for the Mobile Clinician

Addressing infection risk assessment and prevention strategies tailored to mobile environments, using real-world case examples.

• September 19, 2026

Dressing Decisions on the Go: Selecting the Right Products for Mobile Wound Care

Exploring evidence-based dressing selection and supply management challenges unique to mobile wound care practice.

Addressing an Educational Gap

While mobile wound care has expanded rapidly, educational resources designed specifically for these settings have lagged behind. Clinicians routinely navigate sterility, product access, documentation, and coordination challenges across multiple environments—often without formal training tailored to these realities.

The series features nationally recognized faculty actively shaping mobile wound care practice, including:

- Shaun Carpenter, MD, CWSP; CEO, MedCentris Wound Healing Institute

- Beatriz Coccaro-Word, DPN, APRN, ANP-BC, CWS; CEO – Wound Healing Nurse Practitioner, On Call Wound Care, LLC

- Ryan Dirks, MS, PA-C; CEO/CMO, United Wound Healing

- Amanda Estapa, APRN, CWS, FACCWS, DAPWCA; Chief Clinical Officer, MedCentris

- Jeanine Maguire, PhD, MS, MPT, FAAC, CWS; Chief Clinical Delivery Officer, THP, PAWSIC Tissue Health Plue & PAWSIC

- Catherine Milne, MSN, APRN, CWOCN-AP, WOCNF; Advanced Practice WOC Nurse, Connecticut Clinical Nursing Association

- Shawn Naqvi, MD; CEO/CMO, Personic Health

- Loren Nunley, MD, MBA; Partner and Chief Infection Prevention Officer, Personic Health

- Pamela Scarborough, PT, DPT, CWS; Director of Clinical Education & Post Graduate NP/PA Fellowship Program, United Wound Healing

- Todd Shaffett, DNP, FNP, CWS, FACCWS, DAPWCA; President, MedCentris

Building a New Educational Platform

SAWC Mobile Wound Management Live marks the first phase of a broader, multi-year commitment to advancing mobile-focused wound care education across WoundCon (the world’s largest virtual wound care conference), SAWC Spring, and SAWC Fall.

“This series marks the first step in a broader commitment,” said Tiffney Oliver, VP, Wound Care, HMP Global. “As wound care increasingly moves into homes and communities, SAWC is focused on supporting mobile wound care clinicians with education that reflects real-world practice and meets the evolving demands of care delivery.”

Mobile wound management education will be reinforced at the SAWC Spring | WHS meeting, April 8-12 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and via a dedicated learning track at SAWC Fall, October 15-18 in Las Vegas.

Event Details

• Event: SAWC Mobile Wound Management Live

• Dates: January 31, May 15, June 10, September 19

• Location: Virtual

• Website

• Registration



About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.