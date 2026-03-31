Former Engineer Angie Callen Launches 'Scary Good,' a New Take on Purpose and Potential

Scary Good: Discovering Life Beyond the Sunday Scaries Angie Callen, Author, Speaker, Coach Angie in her natural habitat

A human-first guide for anyone ready to trade default living for intentional choices about work and life.

Angie Callen writes like she coaches—no BS, all heart. Scary Good is a field guide for anyone who’s felt the gap between who they are and what they do.” — Mike Kim, Wall Street Journal Best-Selling Author of You Are the Brand

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American professionals experience Sunday night anxiety an average of 36 times per year. Often dismissed as normal work dread, the "Sunday Scaries" are frequently less about Monday morning and more about misalignment. As professionals rethink what success looks like today, Angie Callen releases Scary Good: Discovering Life Beyond the Sunday Scaries — a book that reframes the phenomenon as an invitation to look more closely at how people are showing up in their lives overall."The Sunday Scaries aren't something to fix—they're something to listen to," says Callen. "They're often the first sign you're living by default instead of by design."A recent BookLife critic's report described Scary Good as "a charming, messy chronicle" with a "conversational, intimate, and welcoming" voice and a "refreshing" approach to personal growth.Rather than offering quick fixes or productivity hacks, the book encourages readers to question inherited expectations, make more intentional choices, and address dissatisfaction before it turns into burnout. Drawing from a nontraditional career path, Scary Good explores how purpose, confidence, and alignment are built through intentional choices and action, not perfect plans. The result is a book that meets readers where they are, focusing less on the work and more on the human doing it.Callen is an author, speaker, and executive coach who has spent the past decade working with leaders and entrepreneurs navigating growth, change, and reinvention. A former engineer with a degree from Carnegie Mellon University, she brings a grounded blend of analytical rigor, human insight, and humor to her work — shaped by a career path that spans engineering, business leadership, and entrepreneurship. Raised in rural southwestern Pennsylvania and now based in the mountains of western Colorado, Callen's perspective is informed as much by lived experience as professional practice.Scary Good: Discovering Life Beyond the Sunday Scaries is available now in paperback, hardcover, and ebook formats through Amazon and other major book retailers. The ebook debuted as a top new release in Amazon's Entrepreneurship category.About Angie Callen Angie Callen is an author, speaker, executive coach, and founder of Career Benders and The Modern Coach. Known for her no-nonsense style, sense of humor, and human-first approach, she helps leaders and entrepreneurs make more intentional choices about their work and lives. A former engineer with a degree from Carnegie Mellon University, Callen lives and works in the mountains of western Colorado.

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