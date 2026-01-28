PNXP dba C2C Loans Announces Corporate Formation in Panama City, Republic of Panama
RWA Lending Pioneer Establishes "C2C Loans S.A." as Registered Corporation, Pursues Pawnshop and Money Service Business Licenses in Crypto-Friendly Jurisdiction
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTCMKTS:PNXP)ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pineapple Express Cannabis Company, Inc. now doing business as Crypto2Cash Loans, Inc. (OTC: PNXP), the first multi-asset digital lending platform accepting cryptocurrency, NFTs, and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) as collateral, today announced the formal incorporation of C2C Loans S.A. in Panama City, Republic of Panama.
The new corporate entity will serve as the operational headquarters for the company's digital pawn and lending services, with plans to obtain both a pawnshop license and a Money Service Business (MSB) license from Panamanian regulatory authorities.
Strategic Jurisdiction Selection
C2C Loans selected Panama City as its corporate domicile after extensive evaluation of global financial centers, citing three primary factors:
1. U.S. Dollar as Legal Tender
Panama is one of only a few countries worldwide that uses the U.S. dollar as its official currency, eliminating foreign exchange risk and simplifying financial operations for a platform serving a global, dollar-denominated digital asset market.
2. Stable Government and Legal Framework
Panama offers a stable democratic government, robust legal protections for businesses, and a well-established corporate law framework that has attracted international financial services companies for decades.
3. Strong Banking Infrastructure
The country's banking system, regulated by the Superintendencia de Bancos de Panamá, provides the institutional-grade financial infrastructure required for a compliant digital asset lending operation.
Panama City: Emerging as a Global Crypto Hub
C2C Loans' incorporation comes at a pivotal moment for Panama's digital asset ecosystem. Under the leadership of Mayor Mayer Mizrachi, Panama City has rapidly emerged as one of the most crypto-friendly jurisdictions in the Americas.
Recent Crypto-Forward Initiatives Under Mayor Mizrachi
April 15, 2025 — Historic Crypto Payment Legislation
The Panama City Council voted to become the first public institution of government in Panama to accept cryptocurrency payments. Citizens will soon be able to use Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Circle's USD Coin (USDC), and Tether's USDt for various payments including taxes, bus tickets, and permits.
May 2025 — Bitcoin Reserve Discussions
Mayor Mayer Mizrachi posted 'Bitcoin Reserve' following a meeting with El Salvador's crypto policymakers. His remarks followed discussions with El Salvador's Bitcoin leaders Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert, sparking speculation ahead of his appearance at Bitcoin 2025 in Las Vegas.
Bitcoin 2025 Conference — Las Vegas
At the Bitcoin 2025 conference, Mayor Mizrachi declared: "We accept Bitcoin. The city gets paid in Bitcoin, but it receives in dollars through an intermediary processing, payments processor. Bitcoin is not just safe. It's prosperous."
The Mayor also proposed innovative applications for Bitcoin payments, including accepting bitcoin for passage through the Panama Canal, even suggesting perks like faster processing for those who pay in BTC. "What if you have a perk for paying in bitcoin? You'd get to go faster," Mizrachi said.
Regional Leadership Vision
Mayor Mizrachi has articulated an ambitious vision for Central American economic cooperation built on Bitcoin. "Imagine yourself in an economic block powered by El Salvador, supported by Panama and the rest will come," he stated at the conference.
Caja de Ahorros Bitcoin Integration
Caja de Ahorros, a local bank, is set to offer Bitcoin accounts to facilitate transactions. This initiative aligns Panama with the Central American countries adopting Bitcoin as part of their financial infrastructure, following the example of El Salvador.
Licensing Strategy: Pawnshop First, Then MSB
C2C Loans S.A. will pursue a phased licensing approach designed to build regulatory credibility and operational infrastructure:
Phase 1: Pawnshop License
The company will first obtain a pawnshop license (casa de empeño) under Panamanian law, which permits lending secured by deposited valuables. This license provides the legal foundation for C2C Loans' core business of accepting digital assets as collateral for cash loans. Panama legislation allows for the establishment of pawn businesses, in which people deposit valuables and receive money. Their valuables are therefore deposited as a guarantee of loan repayment.
Phase 2: Money Service Business (MSB) License
Following establishment of pawnshop operations, C2C Loans S.A. will apply for an MSB license to expand services including currency exchange and money transmission — capabilities essential for a comprehensive digital asset lending platform.
"The pawnshop-to-MSB pathway allows us to begin operations quickly while building the compliance infrastructure required for more complex financial services. Panama's regulatory framework provides clarity that simply doesn't exist in many other jurisdictions."
— Frank, Founder and CEO, Crypto 2 Cash Loans, Inc.
ABOUT PNXP dba Crypto2Cash Loans.
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company. bda Crypto2Cash Loans, (ticker: $PNXP) is developing a multi-asset digital lending platform scheduled to launch in February 2026. The company is positioning itself as the first unified platform to bridge traditional pawn services with blockchain technology, accepting cryptocurrency, NFTs, and tokenized real-world assets as collateral. By offering cross-collateralization capabilities and institutional-grade security with radical operational transparency, Crypto2Cash Loans aims to capture significant market share in the rapidly expanding digital asset lending industry. The company operates three integrated business lines: digital pawn lending, corporate Bitcoin treasury strategy, and a planned nationwide network of RWA ATMs.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events or financial performance and are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Statements containing words like "believe," "anticipate," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," or similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. Specifically, statements regarding future growth, market adoption of Crypto 2 Cash platform, regulatory developments, technological advancements, and financial performance in the cannabis and cryptocurrency industries are subject to these risks and uncertainties.
Digital assets including cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and tokenized real-world assets are highly volatile and speculative. Values may fluctuate significantly, and you may lose some or all of your principal. Regulatory frameworks are evolving and may impact asset values or service availability. Our platform utilizes blockchain technology and smart contracts, which carry inherent technical risks. This is not financial, investment, legal, or tax advice. Only invest what you can afford to lose. Services may not be available in all jurisdictions. Past performance does not guarantee future results. By engaging with Crypto 2 Cash Loans, you acknowledge and accept these risks.
