Wanderlust Portraits: Orlando Photographers Announces Launch of the Top Romantic Photoshoot Locations in The City

Orlando, FL – Wanderlust Portraits, an Orlando photographer with over a decade of professional experience, is happy to announce the launch of its top romantic photo shoot locations in the city.

With over 14 years of experience offering stress-free and fun photography sessions that capture moments in their truest state, with genuine smiles, laughter, and love, Wanderlust Portraits’ new Orlando photoshoot guide is designed to help couples find the perfect locations and hidden gems for breathtaking backdrops to capture unforgettable memories.

“With world-famous theme parks, pristine white beaches, and stunning gardens, Orlando is a romance hotspot. Being spoilt for choice can make it difficult to choose the best location for your photoshoot; however, you just have to choose the style you love,” said Angel Sanchez, the founder of Wanderlust Portraits.

Central Florida is a beautiful area, offering a diverse variety of locations to capture everything from romantic to family photos. Leveraging extensive expertise in working with couples to identify a unique backdrop that will make the photoshoot extraordinary, some of the top locations featured in Wanderlust Portraits’ new guide include:

Mead Gardens: One of the best locations for intimate photoshoots, this garden is full of towering oak trees and is somewhat of a forgotten treasure. While slightly busy during the weekends, Mead Gardens is generally very tranquil and peaceful. It offers considerable natural beauty, making it the perfect backdrop for romantic pictures.

Sydonie Mansion: A hidden gem in the Orlando area, Sydonie Mansion is one of the quieter locations for weddings despite its outstanding beauty. It is a fantastic wedding venue and offers unique spots for engagement events.

Lake Louisa: Lake Louisa offers couples 4500 acres of untouched land to photograph their precious moments. Those who are looking for a natural touch to their engagement or wedding pictures would adore this open field with clear skies above. Lake Louisa features beautiful hills, oak tree canopies, and lakeside views throughout the park.

Dickson Azalea Park: The beauty of nature is perfectly exemplified by this park in the middle of downtown Orlando. This urban park is much like a nature reserve, with lush landscapes, greenery, rocks, tunnels, and bridges. Whether clients want a lush backdrop or a rustic stone backdrop, Dickson Azalea Park has them covered.

Walt Disney World: Disney World is undoubtedly the picture-perfect spot to capture a couple’s love. An area built on the idea of fairy tales and true love, Disney World can provide a backdrop to each client’s own happily ever after. The entire complex is full of attractions and happiness.

About Wanderlust Portraits

Founded and led by Angel Sanchez, Wanderlust Portraits is an Orlando photographer with over a decade of professional experience. Specialising in family portraits and wedding photography, the company is dedicated to capturing the most precious moments in a stress-free, fun environment, delivering candid, in-the-moment storytelling.

