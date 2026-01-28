Bestselling Author Highlights Gaps in California Homelessness Spending, Proposes Tax-Free Solution

A new proposal outlined in The Homelessness Fix examines redirecting expiring travel rewards to fund housing solutions without new taxes.

CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claudio Bono, founder of GiveaRoof.org, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and author of the #1 Amazon bestseller The Homelessness Fix: How to Save the World While Everyone Else Argues About It, is calling renewed attention to California’s homelessness crisis following state audits that reveal systemic failures in tracking and measuring the impact of billions in public spending.

According to publicly released audits covering the 2018–2023 period, California allocated approximately $24 billion toward homelessness-related programs, yet the state lacks consistent, outcome-based data to demonstrate effectiveness or long-term reductions in homelessness. Despite unprecedented spending, homelessness rates remain among the highest in the nation, intensifying taxpayer frustration and elevating the issue as a defining concern ahead of upcoming midterm elections.

Bono’s policy framework, detailed in The Homelessness Fix, proposes a taxpayer-free alternative that redirects an estimated $25 billion annually in unused airline miles, hotel loyalty points, and credit card rewards that expire each year. Under IRS Code §170, these assets can be donated to qualified 501(c)(3) organizations such as GiveaRoof.org, allowing donors to receive charitable tax deductions while converting unused rewards into immediate housing solutions.

As outlined in the proposal, amending Internal Revenue Code Section 170 to explicitly recognize airline miles and hotel rewards as deductible in-kind contributions would allow donors to claim fair-market-value deductions, a change supporters say could significantly expand corporate participation and individual giving.

The model relies on private-sector participation rather than government reallocation or new taxes. Donated travel rewards are used to fund hotel stays, centralized “welcome centers,” job training programs, and rapid housing pathways, providing temporary stability while individuals reconnect with employment, healthcare, and permanent housing options.

Supporters argue the framework offers bipartisan political appeal. For fiscal conservatives, the proposal emphasizes accountability, reduced government waste, and efficiency without expanding public budgets. For progressives, it prioritizes housing access, dignity-first intervention, and social equity without increasing tax burdens. With homelessness, crime, and public spending ranking high among voter concerns, the approach is positioned as a results-driven alternative capable of reshaping public confidence in government competence.

Pilot initiatives cited by GiveaRoof.org indicate that short-term lodging funded through donated travel rewards can generate secondary economic benefits, including increased hotel occupancy, local tax revenue, and workforce reentry. The organization asserts that coordinated deployment at scale could deliver immediate impact while longer-term housing solutions are developed.

“America already has the resources to solve this crisis,” Bono said. “What we’ve lacked is the willingness to use them effectively. This model replaces waste and dysfunction with accountability, dignity, and measurable outcomes. Any party willing to adopt it stands to gain public trust by delivering real results.”

Key components of the proposal include audit-driven accountability to address inefficiencies in existing spending, large-scale mobilization of expiring loyalty assets through IRS §170-compliant donations, dignity-first deployment via centralized welcome centers, and a national blueprint adaptable to states and municipalities across the country. The framework outlines a goal of ending chronic homelessness nationwide by 2028 through coordinated execution rather than expanded bureaucracy.

GiveaRoof.org is actively engaging policymakers, airlines, hotels, credit card issuers, and nonprofit partners to advance implementation. Proceeds from The Homelessness Fix support ongoing research, pilot programs, and policy outreach.

