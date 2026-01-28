Influential Women Spotlights Lindsay Stafford: Champion of Media Innovation and Community Engagement in Muncie, Indiana

MUNCIE, IN, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- General Sales Manager at Woof Boom Radio Leverages 20+ Years of Experience to Drive Marketing Success and Foster Local PartnershipsMuncie, Indiana — Lindsay Stafford, an accomplished media and marketing professional with over 20 years of experience in radio broadcasting, continues to make a profound impact on the industry and her community. Currently serving as General Sales Manager at Woof Boom Radio, Lindsay specializes in creating innovative marketing solutions and community partnerships that empower businesses to build their brand, share their story, and achieve sustainable growth.A graduate of the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcast Leadership Training (NAB BLT) Class of 2024, Lindsay combines strategic sales leadership with a deep understanding of both traditional and digital media. Her career is marked by versatility and expertise, having held roles ranging from Advertising Executive at Cumulus Media to Operational Management at Gap Inc. In every position, Lindsay has demonstrated a commitment to fostering strong client relationships, driving revenue growth, and creating meaningful community engagement through creative marketing initiatives.Lindsay earned her Degree in Telecommunications, Sales, and Promotions from Ball State University, where she was actively involved in the Marketing Club and the Advertising Federation. Initially aspiring to work on-air, she discovered her passion for sales and promotions during an internship with the Morning Show in Indianapolis, a path she pursued with dedication. Over the years, she has progressed from Intern to Account Executive, Local Sales Manager to Revenue Development, and ultimately General Sales Manager, leveraging lessons from each role to inform her leadership style and drive continuous growth.Known for her strategic insight, Lindsay’s ability to analyze market trends, understand community needs, and implement effective, creative marketing campaigns has earned her recognition as a trusted leader in media sales. She attributes much of her success to perseverance and lifelong learning, often sharing the advice that shaped her career: “Keep Going.” Lindsay emphasizes confidence as a critical factor for young women entering the industry, encouraging them to seize opportunities and trust in their capabilities.Beyond her professional achievements, Lindsay is deeply committed to using media to strengthen local communities. She has spearheaded initiatives such as the Warrior Walk, which raises funds for local veterans, and Lifting Up Local, a project aimed at promoting small businesses. She also supports First Choice for Women, a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring every child is wanted, cared for, and nurtured—a cause that resonates deeply with her personal values.When she’s not leading teams or mentoring the next generation of media professionals, Lindsay enjoys spending time with family and friends, attending her daughter’s volleyball matches, watching the latest Mark Wahlberg film, shopping, and attending any sporting events. Guided by respect, honesty, and family values, she brings the same integrity to her work and community involvement.Lindsay Stafford’s passion lies in generating innovative ideas to grow businesses, empower people, and foster strong community connections, making her a standout leader in Muncie’s media landscape.Learn More about Lindsay Stafford:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Lindsay-Stafford or through her profile on Woof Boom Radio, https://woofboom.com/indiana/lindsay-stafford/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.