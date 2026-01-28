New property acquisition expands Tex Creek WMA by 280 acres

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved the purchase of 280 acres during its November meeting, expanding the Tex Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in eastern Idaho. Funding for the acquisition was provided by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, onX, and Idaho Department of Fish and Game license dollars. The Department took ownership of the property in early December following Commission approval.

The newly acquired property is located approximately 16 miles east of Idaho Falls and is directly adjacent to the existing Tex Creek WMA. The 280 acres consist of two parcels that will provide important habitat benefits for big game winter range and Columbian sharp-tailed grouse year-round.