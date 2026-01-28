Break out of MDC nature escape rooms Feb. 28 at Cape nature Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Families and adults are invited to test their puzzle solving skills at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC)’s Cape Girardeau Nature Center on Saturday, Feb. 28. A nature-themed escape room will require participants to crack codes, decipher animal clues, unlock hidden habitats, and solve hands-on nature challenges.

Earlier timeslots are reserved for families with kids ages 6 and older while the later timeslots are reserved for groups ages 18 and older. Each escape room can accommodate six people, and only one person per group needs to register. Sign up for a timeslot below:

Conservation Families:

Conservation Adults:

Questions about this event can be send to Conservation Educator Angela Pierce at angela.pierce@mdc.mo.gov.

Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Drive.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.



