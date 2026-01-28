Influential Women Profiles Patricia Kasper, MA, MTh: Respected Trauma-Informed Life Coach and FASD Advocate

Empowering Neurodivergent Individuals, Families, and Professionals Through Neuroscience, Compassion, and Practical Strategies

WILLISTON, ND, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patricia Kasper, MA, MTh, is a trauma-informed life coach, trainer, and author dedicated to improving outcomes for neurodivergent individuals and the professionals who serve them. As the Founder of Kasper’s FASD Life Coaching and Training LLC, she brings over 30 years of experience in mental health, child welfare, and addictions to her work. Patricia is a Certified Facilitator of the FASCETS Neurobehavioral Model and a TBRIPractitioner, specializing in helping organizations reduce staff turnover and improve client outcomes by fostering a deeper understanding of neurodiversity and brain-based behavior.Through her training programs, Patricia equips professionals in mental health, child welfare, and addiction services with the tools and framework of the Neurobehavioral Model to better support neurodivergent clients. She also offers specialized coaching programs, including the 90-Day Neurodiversity Mapping Program for adults and the 9-Month Understanding & Setting Up Your Child for Success program for parents of children affected by prenatal exposure to alcohol, drugs, or trauma. Her approach bridges neuroscience, compassion, and practical strategies—helping staff, clients, and families experience greater trust, stability, and positive change.In addition to her coaching and training work, Patricia is the host of the Living with FASD podcast and the author of Sip by Sip: Candid Conversations with Adults Living with FASD. A passionate advocate for those whose disabilities are often invisible, she continues to raise awareness about FASD and the importance of trauma-informed, neurobehaviorally aligned care. Through her podcast, publications, and training programs, she amplifies the voices of those often overlooked or misunderstood and provides practical pathways to improve quality of life.Patricia holds a Master’s in Professional Psychology from Geneva College and a Bachelor’s in Social Work from the University of Pittsburgh. Her career reflects a deep commitment to educating, empowering, and inspiring change within systems of care and the communities they serve. She applies her expertise to organizations and families alike, offering strategies rooted in neuroscience that transform how adults and children experience growth, stability, and self-understanding.Her motivation for this work is personal as well as professional. Having witnessed the challenges faced by her mother, who lives with Lewy Body Dementia, and her advocacy in the service dog community, Patricia developed a lifelong dedication to supporting those facing invisible disabilities. Her initial work with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders(FASDs) began with serving youth and families on her caseload, but led to her discovery that she herself was affected by Prenatal Alcohol Exposure. Learning that nearly all affected individuals remain undiagnosed, especially adults, sparked a mission to bring awareness, education, and grace to those living with neurodivergence.Patricia’s company reflects this dual focus through two signature programs: the 90-Day Neurodiversity Mapping Program for adults, empowering them to understand their unique neurological profiles, and the 9-Month Understanding & Setting Up Your Child for Success program for parents of neurodivergent children. Both programs equip participants with actionable strategies to navigate daily life, build resilience, and foster positive relationships.Beyond her programs, Patricia emphasizes the importance of aligning one’s career with personal strengths and passions. She believes knowing the difference between a vocation and an avocation can prevent burnout and encourages young professionals to remain self-aware, accounting for personal history and potential influences on client interactions. She stresses insatiable curiosity, challenging assumptions, and continuous learning—particularly in neuroscience—to better understand and serve the individuals they work with.Reflecting on the challenges of her field, Patricia notes that not all behavior is consciously chosen; much of it is reflex-driven. While mental health professionals, social workers, and educators are well-intentioned, traditional behavioral approaches can inadvertently invalidate neurodivergent individuals. Patricia sees this as both a challenge and an opportunity: by integrating a neurobehavioral lens, practitioners can provide more empathetic, effective support that honors the essence of the individuals they serve.Advocacy, perseverance, and authenticity are central to Patricia’s values in both work and life. Through her FASD authors group, podcast, and publications, she amplifies the experiences of those who are often unheard. Her commitment to standing up for the underdog, supporting disadvantaged populations, and creating meaningful change defines both her professional practice and personal mission.Patricia Kasper continues to inspire and educate families, professionals, and communities, providing tools, knowledge, and compassionate guidance to help neurodivergent individuals thrive. By combining clinical insight, trauma-informed practices, and practical coaching strategies, she empowers those she serves to understand themselves, navigate challenges, and create lasting positive change.Learn More about Patricia Kasper:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Patricia-Kasper or through her website, https://www.patriciakasper.com/ The Living with FASD: Candid Conversations with Patti Kasper podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Patreon, Pocket Casts, Rumble, Spotify and YouTube. Her book, Sip by Sip: Candid Conversations with Adults Living with FASD is available at www.books.by/yourfasdcoach or on amazon.

