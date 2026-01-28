Italian Suture Company Launches it's Veterinary Sutures line in the United States

GexFix Veterinary Sutures

Assut Europe S.p.A Launches GexFix Veterinary Sutures in the United States, Setting a New Benchmark in Quality and Price

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assut Europe, a leading European medical device manufacturer renowned for precision engineering and uncompromising quality, proudly announces the official launch of its veterinary suture line under the brand name of GexFix Veterinary Medical Devices in the United States. Manufactured in Italy and built on decades of surgical expertise, GexFix veterinary sutures are now available nationwide through https://medicaldevicevet.com, delivering premium Italian standards at the most competitive prices in the U.S. market.

Designed specifically for veterinary professionals, GexFix veterinary sutures combine exceptional tensile strength, smooth tissue passage, consistent knot security, and reliable absorption profiles. Each product is produced under stringent European manufacturing controls, ensuring surgeons receive world-class quality without the premium price tag.

GexFix™ Veterinary Suture & Surgical Product Line:

Absorbable Sutures (Braided / PGA / Assufil)

1. ASSUFIL Absorbable Surgical Suture —

a- USP 3-0, 24 mm 3/8C Cutting Edge, 28 in, 12-Count (GexFix Veterinary Sutures)

b- USP 2-0, 30 mm 1/2C Taper, 28 in, 12-Count (GexFix Veterinary Sutures)

c- USP 0, 30 mm 3/8C Cutting Edge, 28 in, 12-Count (GexFix Veterinary Sutures)

d- USP 3-0, 26 mm 1/2C Taper, 28 in, 12-Count (GexFix Veterinary Sutures)

e- USP 2-0, 30 mm 3/8C Cutting Edge, 28 in, 12-Count (additional variant) (GexFix Veterinary Sutures)

2. MONOFIL / Monofilament Absorbable Sutures (Comparable to Monocryl)

a- USP 3-0, 26 mm 1/2C Taper, 28 in, 12-Count (GexFix Veterinary Sutures)

b- MONOFIL Absorbable Surgical Suture — USP 3-0, 24 mm 3/8C Cutting Edge, 28 in, 12-Count (GexFix Veterinary Sutures)

c- MONOFIL Absorbable Surgical Suture — USP 2-0, 30 mm 1/2C Taper, 28 in, 12-Count (GexFix Veterinary Sutures)

(These monofilament variants provide smoother tissue passage and reduced drag compared to braided sutures.) (shop.medicaldevicevet.com)

3. ASSUFIL MONOFILAMENTO (Additional Monofilament Absorbables)

a. USP 2-0, 24 mm 3/8C Cutting Edge, 28 in, 12-Count (shop.medicaldevicevet.com)

b. USP 3-0, 24 mm 3/8C Cutting Edge, 28 in, 12-Count (shop.medicaldevicevet.com)

c. USP 2-0, 26 mm 1/2C Taper, 28 in, 12-Count (shop.medicaldevicevet.com)

d. USP 1, 37 mm 1/2C Taper, 30 in, 12-Count (shop.medicaldevicevet.com)

e. USP 0, 26 mm 1/2C Taper, 30 in, 12-Count (shop.medicaldevicevet.com)

4. Specialty & Barbed Sutures

a. Assut Europe FILBLOC Absorbable Barbed Suture — USP 2-0, 37 mm Round Body Needle, 18 in, 12-Count (shop.medicaldevicevet.com)

b. Assut Europe FILBLOC Absorbable Barbed Suture — USP 2-0, 26 mm 1/2C Taper, 18 in, 12-Count (shop.medicaldevicevet.com)

5. Disposable Skin Stapler – Wide, 35 Staples (Box of 10) — Veterinary Use Only (GexFix Veterinary Sutures) (currently sold out)

6. Skin Glue – Topical Adhesive, 0.5 ml (Box of 12) — Veterinary Use Only (GexFix Veterinary Sutures)

The GexFix veterinary suture portfolio includes a comprehensive range of absorbable suture with mid to long range and non-absorbable options engineered to meet the demands of routine procedures as well as complex surgeries. By optimizing manufacturing efficiencies and distribution channels, Assut Europe is disrupting the market with competitive pricing while maintaining the highest European and Italian quality standards.

The U.S. launch represents a major milestone in Assut Europe’s global expansion strategy and reinforces its commitment to supporting veterinary professionals with dependable, high-performance surgical solutions.

GexFix veterinary sutures are now available for immediate purchase across the United States at www.medicaldevicevet.com.

