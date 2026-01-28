30 ‘AI-Proof’ Jobs Coming to Danbury as College HUNKS Expands Services into New York Markets

College HUNKS expands in North Texas

DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes the workforce, experts warn AI could eliminate up to 50% of all entry-level white-collar jobs within the next five years, potentially driving unemployment rates to between 10% and 20%. As a result, demand is rising for hands-on work that technology simply can’t replicate, such as helping people move.

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving is expanding into Westchester County and Putnam County, New York, creating approximately 30 long-term and seasonal AI-proof jobs based in Connecticut.

“These are fast-growing markets, and this expansion allows us to support that growth while creating real job opportunities here at home,” said Joshua Harrington, franchise owner of the Danbury-area College HUNKS location. “Moving and hauling are rooted in human connection, teamwork, and leadership, things AI can’t replace.”

Joshua and his wife, Kylie Harrington, bring a unique leadership perspective to the business. Joshua works as an emergency room nurse, and Kylie is a local real estate agent, which are two high-pressure professions that demand communication, empathy, problem-solving, and trust.

“Between the ER and real estate, we see firsthand how critical leadership, accountability, and people skills are,” Harrington said. “That’s what we focus on teaching our team, how to show up professionally, lead with confidence and serve others well.”

One of the core values of College HUNKS is building leaders, offering structured training in leadership development, sales, customer service, and communication. Many employees are entering the workforce for the first time, making the franchise a hands-on training ground for the next generation of leaders.

“This age group is where you can have a lasting impact,” Harrington said. “We’re not just giving them jobs, we’re helping shape future managers, business owners, and community leaders.”

While moving and junk removal are often viewed as “dirty jobs,” College HUNKS franchises nationwide have proven these roles can offer stability, growth, and purpose. The company continues to expand across the U.S. and Canada as demand rises for human-powered services that can’t be automated.

Giving back is central to College HUNKS’ mission. Through its partnership with U.S. Hunger, the company donates two meals for every job completed, surpassing 6 million meals donated nationwide. Locally, the Danbury-area team supports community organizations that help individuals and families transition into safe, stable housing.

For more information, visit https://www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/danbury/ or call 860.530.5178.

About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has nearly 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.

