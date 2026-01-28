Richard Bland College Appoints Kenneth Cooper Alexander, Ph.D. as Interim President

Dr. Kenneth Alexander will serve as the interim President of Richard Bland College effective May 11.

SOUTH PRINCE GEORGE, VA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Board of Visitors of Richard Bland College today announced the appointment of Kenneth Alexander, Ph.D., as Interim President, effective May 11, 2026. Alexander has served as Mayor of the City of Norfolk since 2016 and last year was selected Vice Chancellor for Strategic Partnerships at the Virginia Community College System.Dr. Alexander will succeed Debbie L. Sydow, Ph.D., who announced in the fall her plan to step down as president on June 30, 2026. The Board provided for a brief overlap of President Sydow and Interim President Alexander’s service to ensure a smooth and effective leadership transition leading into the new fiscal year on July 1.“Dr. Alexander will be a strong champion for Richard Bland College and its mission," said John Rathbone, Rector of the Richard Bland College Board of Visitors. “His political acumen, leadership experience and commitment to regional workforce and economic development make him well suited to serve as Interim President during a period of change."As Interim President, Dr. Alexander will advance the 2028 strategic plan approved by the Board of Visitors at their January meeting. That plan aligns with the Virginia Plan for Higher Education, prioritizing the development of workforce programming and credentials that align with regional needs such as pharmaceutical manufacturing, healthcare and aviation technologies.“I am honored to have been selected to serve as Interim President of Richard Bland College,” Dr. Alexander said. “What attracted me is the College’s reputation for academic excellence, its compelling and unique educational mission, and opportunities to partner with regional employers to expand the talent pipeline."I look forward to working with the Board of Visitors, the campus community and all college stakeholders to build upon the strong foundation left by President Sydow.”At the January meeting, the Board also acknowledged and celebrated Dr. Sydow’s vision, leadership and service since 2012, conferring upon her the title of President Emerita of Richard Bland College.“Dr. Sydow is a renowned higher education leader whose contributions to Richard Bland College, the region and the Commonwealth will leave a lasting legacy,” Rathbone said. “Her work over the last fourteen years has positioned the College well for future success.”Richard Bland College is Virginia’s only public two-year residential institution. Established in 1960, the College offers affordable, high-quality education with a strong focus on transfer pathways, workforce development and student success.

