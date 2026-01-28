Global Market Report on Grain Oriented Electrical Steel 2026 | Business Expansion, Growth Drivers, Trends Through 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The grain oriented electrical steel market is witnessing consistent growth, driven by rising energy demands and advancements in power infrastructure. As industries and power systems evolve, this specialized steel plays a crucial role in enabling efficient electrical equipment. Below is an overview of the market’s current size, growth factors, leading regions, and future prospects.

Steady Expansion of the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size

The grain oriented electrical steel market has expanded steadily in recent years, with its value expected to rise from $7.41 billion in 2025 to $7.59 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3%. This growth during the historical period has been driven by increasing demand for power transformers, early integration in HVDC transmission projects, growth in conventional electrical steel production, dependency on grain-oriented steel in utility applications, and greater use in industrial generators. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $8.58 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1%. Key factors supporting this forecast include increased demand for energy-efficient transformer cores, expansion of renewable energy transmission lines, development of advanced electrical steel grades, modernization of grid infrastructure, and wider adoption of advanced domain-refined materials. Important trends shaping the market’s future include sustainable transformer core materials, broadening electrification infrastructure, intelligent steel processing technologies, smart grid-compatible electrical steels, and robotics-assisted steel manufacturing.

The Essential Role of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel in Energy Systems

Grain-oriented electrical steel is a highly specialized steel variant vital for manufacturing energy-efficient transformers and powerful generators. Its primary applications include instrument and current transformers, power transformers, and cores used in high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission systems. Due to its optimized magnetic properties, this material is critical for improving the efficiency and performance of electrical devices that form the backbone of modern energy infrastructure.

Industrialization as a Major Growth Driver for the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market

A significant factor boosting the grain oriented electrical steel market is the ongoing rise in industrialization. Industrialization involves widespread adoption of industrial production methods and infrastructure, which in turn increases the need for reliable and efficient electrical power systems. With expanding industrial activities worldwide, the demand for high-quality electrical steel that supports power supply to machinery and equipment continues to climb. For example, in September 2023, the National Bureau of Statistics of China reported a 4.5% year-on-year increase in industrial production for August, up from 3.7% in July, illustrating the rapid pace of industrial growth contributing to market expansion.

Regional Dynamics in the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific was the largest regional market for grain oriented electrical steel. The market analysis spans several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Each region presents unique growth opportunities influenced by their respective industrialization rates, energy infrastructure developments, and adoption of advanced electrical steel technologies. Asia-Pacific’s leading position reflects its strong industrial base and significant investments in power transmission and renewable energy projects.

