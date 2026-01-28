Influential Women Spotlights Patricia Dyal, MM, BS: Public Health and Case Management Leader in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND, IL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Maternal and Child Health, Community Wellness, and Healthcare ModernizationPatricia “Trisha” Dyal, MM, BS, is a dedicated Public Health and Case Management leader whose career spans over a decade of advancing maternal and child health, community wellness, and healthcare system modernization. As Maternal Child Health Supervisor for Rock Island County, Trisha oversees critical programs including WIC, the Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program, and Case Management initiatives, ensuring these services meet the needs of the community while aligning with public health objectives.Trisha brings a unique blend of clinical knowledge and administrative expertise to her work. With a Bachelor of Science in Medical Case Management (2018) and a Master of Management (2020) from Davenport University, she excels in program and grant management, team leadership, and process improvement. Her results-driven approach has produced measurable outcomes in operational efficiency, client satisfaction, and staff development, transforming programs that had not been modernized in decades.Throughout her career, Trisha has been recognized for her dedication and leadership, including being named Employee of the Month for the State of Michigan. A natural mentor and collaborator, she has successfully guided team members into leadership roles and implemented transformative modernization efforts that continue to strengthen Rock Island County’s public health infrastructure.Beyond her professional achievements, Trisha is deeply committed to community service and education. She serves as an Adjunct ESL Instructor at Blackhawk College and participates actively in the Quad Cities HEARTSafe Coalition, promoting Hands-Only CPR awareness. She is also a member of the Quad City Healthy Pregnancy Coalition and an Action Council Member of Birth to Five Illinois. With seven years of experience as a Certified Nursing Assistant caring for Alzheimer’s and Dementia patients, Trisha’s career is defined by compassion and a dedication to helping others.Reflecting on her path, Trisha credits her success to hard work and perseverance. “My dad always taught me that going the extra mile isn’t optional—it’s part of the regular route,” she says. She also emphasizes the importance of staying focused on what can be controlled, trusting the process, and remaining resilient in the face of challenges. Her advice to young women entering the field is to be patient, remain purpose-driven, and give themselves grace as they grow professionally.Trisha acknowledges that one of the biggest opportunities in her field is helping colleagues embrace new approaches and move beyond traditional ways of thinking. While change can be uncomfortable, guiding others to adopt innovative methods creates space for growth, improved outcomes, and long-term success.Truth, kindness, and integrity are central to Trisha’s approach to both work and life. She believes in honesty, transparency, and treating others with respect, fostering environments where collaboration and trust can flourish.A Michigan native, Trisha enjoys spending time on the water, reflecting her grounded and resilient nature. Her greatest achievement lies in the positive impact she has made through change—helping organizations and communities move forward with care, innovation, and purpose.Learn More about Patricia Dyal:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Patricia-Dyal Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

