Krishnan & Associates Expands Global Recruitment and Executive Search Services for the Power & Energy Sector

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Krishnan & Associates, Inc. , a leading technical consulting firm focused exclusively on the global power & energy industry, today announced the expansion of its specialized executive recruitment, staffing, and placement services to support accelerating talent demand driven by large-scale data center development, grid expansion, and new generation capacity coming online worldwide.As hyperscale and edge data centers rapidly increase electricity consumption, they are placing new demands on generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure. As a result, utilities, OEMs, developers, and service providers are facing a growing need for experienced leadership and technical professionals to support this next phase of power sector growth.With deep industry expertise and an expansive global network, Krishnan & Associates’ recruitment practice is uniquely positioned to connect utilities, IPPs, OEMs, and engineering firms, with highly qualified leaders and technical experts. K&A’s dedicated recruitment division executes permanent placements, executive search, and temporary/project-specific staffing solutions, tailored to the complex technical and operational demands of the energy industry.“We are seeing unprecedented transformation and demand across the energy value chain — from distributed, on-grid, and off-grid power solutions supporting AI, data center, and manufacturing growth, to gas-based power, nuclear and thermal power upgrades, renewables, energy storage, and digital grid-modernization technologies,” said Ravi Krishnan, Managing Director of Krishnan & Associates. “Our mission is to help forward-thinking organizations acquire the strategic talent required to lead and scale in this dynamic market.”We have successfully placed candidates across the United States, Canada, the Middle East, South Africa, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Germany, the UK, Hong Kong, Australia, and India.Krishnan & Associates’ talent acquisition services cover a broad spectrum of functional areas, including:• Executive and C-Suite Leadership• Corporate and Technical Management• Project Management and Engineering Leadership• Sales, Marketing, and Business Development• Operations, Maintenance, and Commissioning Expertise• Specialized Technical and Subject Matter ExpertsAs a leading energy-industry recruiter, Krishnan & Associates has successfully completed hundreds of placements globally for clients ranging from established utilities and Fortune 500 industrials to emerging technology innovators. Recent placements span smart grid, data center and digital infrastructure, analytics, cleantech, and traditional power generation sectors. These include C-suite and senior leadership roles (CEO, CFO, COO, CIO, and VPs), plant and fleet operations leadership, commissioning and construction heads, O&M and engineering leaders, and highly specialized subject-matter experts across thermal, gas, nuclear, renewables, grid modernization, emissions control, and digital energy technologies. Assignments have supported utilities, IPPs, OEMs, EPCs, energy-transition technology providers, private equity–backed platforms, and infrastructure developers, covering permanent, interim, and project-based roles worldwide—demonstrating K&A’s ability to deliver technically rigorous, market-ready talent for mission-critical positions across the energy value chain.Through decades of energy-industry domain expertise—led by seasoned sales, engineering, and C-suite professionals—combined with a robust internal database, proprietary sourcing tools, and a constant pulse on market trends, the firm identifies, screens, and presents candidates with the required technical acumen and proven experience, helping clients fill critical roles efficiently and confidentially.About Krishnan & AssociatesKrishnan & Associates, Inc. is a full-service consulting firm specializing in analytical services, market strategy, technical marketing, lead generation, and global recruitment for the power & energy industry. With offices in the United States and affiliated teams in Europe and Asia, the firm serves clients worldwide with tailored solutions that drive growth and operational excellence.

