Platinum Sponsors Are Lining Up For The 2nd Permian Power Connection Conference In Midland June 8-9, 2026

VoltaGrid, ProPWR, Liberty Power Innovations, Conduit, and FO Permian are among the early Platinum Sponsor sign-ups for the premier Permian Power event of 2026.

MIDLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a highly attended inaugural event in 2025, the Permian Power Conference returns in 2026 with even greater momentum.

By popular demand, the premier Permian Power event will be held four months earlier than last year. This industry niche is rapidly evolving, and time to power means everything. Top event stakeholders tell the organizers they cannot wait until September to gather again, so the event will be held in June back at the Horseshoe Arena in Midland Texas.

Industry support is coming in strong and early this year. With the conference still months away, five great companies have already signed on to be Platinum Sponsors at the event: FO Permian, Conduit, Liberty Power Innovations, ProPWR, and VoltaGrid. Another 15 firms have already joined as Gold or Silver sponsors, and discussions with dozens more are underway.

On June 8-9, 2026, The Power Connection anticipates hosting 800+ delegates, 100+ sponsors, and an extraordinary lineup of 80+ top-tier speakers from the Permian Power and Tech sectors at this two-day conference with indoor and outdoor exhibition space.

Online registration for attendees and sponsors is open on the conference website. This conference is in-person only to enhance engagement and increase face-to-face networking opportunities.

Speakers are being invited and confirmed now and the preliminary agenda will be posted soon. Among the confirmed speakers, The Power Connection is thrilled to announce that Bill Kleyman will be kicking off the event with some opening remarks and chairing the Keynote Panel on the state of the industry. Bill Kleyman is an award-winning data center, cloud, and digital infrastructure leader with a 20-year career at the forefront of technology, and he is CEO of Apolo, an AI platform and infrastructure company.

Join us on June 8-9, 2026, at the Horseshoe Arena in Midland, TX, for a unique event that brings together power-focused leaders from oil and gas, AI data centers, tech, cryptocurrency, renewables, battery storage, micro-grids, nuclear, electric power as a service, mobile power generation, CNG, capital markets, utilities, government, equipment, engineering, utilities and construction.

Similar to last year, the conference kicks off each day with trend-setting main stage conversations with C-level industry leaders. Then the agenda sessions and panels shift to breakout stages right inside a vibrant exhibit hall featuring deep-dive discussions, sideline connections, equipment displays, booths, networking lounges, food/beverage stations, and entertainment — all thoughtfully designed for cross-disciplinary collaboration. The outdoor exhibits will again be a highlight, with sponsors bringing in trailer mounted equipment to showcase cutting-edge solutions.

Attendees of this event share a unified goal: building the resilient Permian power stack of tomorrow. This is the ideal venue to connect, learn, share, transact, and form partnerships with customers and industry peers. Make sure you are in the building and visible at this pivotal platform that will shape the future of Permian Power! See details here: https://the-power-connection.com/2026-conference/

