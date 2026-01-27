TUESDAY MEASLES UPDATE: DPH Reports 89 New Measles Cases in Upstate, Bringing Outbreak total to 789, Additional School Exposures

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jan. 27, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting 89 new cases of measles in the state since Friday, bringing the total number of cases in South Carolina related to the Upstate outbreak to 789.

There are currently 557 people in quarantine and 20 in isolation. The latest end of quarantine for these is Feb. 19.

Based on the new cases, DPH has identified public exposures at the following schools: Dorman High, Inman Intermediate, and New Prospect Elementary. The number of students from these schools to be quarantined is still being determined.

Additionally, students remain in quarantine from the following schools: Holly Springs-Motlow Elementary (59 students in quarantine), Campobello Gramling School (46 students in quarantine), Libertas Academy (28 students in quarantine), Cooley Springs-Fingerville Elementary (22 students in quarantine), Crestview Elementary (22 students in quarantine), Boiling Springs Elementary (21 students in quarantine), Starr Elementary (17 students in quarantine), Sugar Ridge Elementary (17 students in quarantine), Fairforest Elementary (13 students in quarantine), Berry Shoals Elementary (13 students in quarantine), Rainbow Lake Middle (12 students in quarantine), Global Academy (11 students in quarantine), Boiling Springs High (11 students in quarantine), Mayo Elementary (8 students in quarantine), Cannons Elementary (8 students in quarantine), Abner Creek Middle (7 students in quarantine), Landrum High (6 students in quarantine), Oakland Elementary (6 students in quarantine), Mabry Middle (6 students in quarantine) and Chapman High (fewer than 5 students in quarantine).

Measles symptoms to watch for typically begin 7-12 days (but can occur up to 21 days) after exposure, and include cough, runny nose, and red watery eyes, and fever followed by a rash two to three days later that starts on the face then spreads to the rest of the body.

If anyone who may have been exposed develops an illness with fever (101°F or more), cough, runny nose or red eyes, with or without rash, immediately call a health care provider and let them know about the exposure and symptoms so that they can tell you what to do next. Arrangements like the use of masks or isolating you from others in waiting areas to evaluate you without putting others at risk of exposure may be utilized. You may be asked to stay at home until the doctor clears you.

Complications are not reportable to DPH, but we have learned that 18 people, including both adults and children, have required hospitalization for complications of the disease since the beginning of the outbreak. Additional cases required medical care for measles but were not hospitalized. To protect privacy, DPH does not provide protected health information or any information that could identify persons.

Vaccination continues to be the best way to prevent measles and stop this outbreak. Vaccines are available at many primary care provider offices and pharmacies, as well as DPH Health Departments.

To stay up-to-date on the latest measles outbreak information, visit our dedicated webpage here. For additional data related to the outbreak, visit our Measles Dashboard.

Outbreak Data Points

Age breakdown of 789 cases:

Under 5: 203

5-17: 493

18+: 65

Unknown: 28

Vaccination status:

695 unvaccinated, 14 partially vaccinated with one of the recommended two-dose MMR sequence, 20 vaccinated, and 60 unknown.

