5 Indianapolis Public Library Branches Become Certified Autism Centers™, Join Fort Ben Branch in Enhancing Inclusivity

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly awards the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation to five branches of The Indianapolis Public Library. To earn this accreditation, staff at the branches completed autism and sensory training to equip them with the skills and knowledge to best welcome and assist autistic and sensory-sensitive library visitors and their families. The libraries will also receive onsite reviews conducted by IBCCES to create sensory guides and provide additional recommendations for accessibility.

The Fort Ben Branch became the first public library in Indiana to become a Certified Autism Center™ when it opened in 2023. The Franklin Road, Beech Grove, Decatur, Haughville, and Pike branches have now joined Fort Ben as CACs, setting a new industry standard for inclusivity.

“When Fort Ben Branch became Indiana’s first Certified Autism Center™ in June 2023, we saw firsthand how impactful this training could be to our visitors,” said Gregory A. Hill, Sr., CEO, The Indianapolis Public Library. “That success sparked a strategic goal within our organization, inspiring staff at additional branches to deepen their understanding and expand their service. Now, with five more branches certified, we met our goal—underscoring our commitment to inclusion. The Indianapolis Public Library is a trusted destination for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families.”

“IBCCES is proud to expand our partnership with The Indianapolis Public Library and welcome five additional branches as Certified Autism Centers™,” said Myron Pincomb, board chairman and CEO of IBCCES. “This expansion reflects a continued commitment to creating inclusive, welcoming spaces that truly welcome and serve every member of the community. By equipping library staff with specialized training and resources, these branches are strengthening their ability to support autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families while also setting a powerful example for libraries nationwide. Together, we’re helping raise the standard for accessibility and inclusion across the industry.”

In addition to training and certification, The Indianapolis Public Library offers several other accommodations and services, including:

● Sensory-inclusive children’s programming offered throughout the year - browse upcoming programs at attend.indypl.org

● Sensory supports, including sensory stands and sensory bins that feature noise-reducing headphones and fidgets

● Flexible sensory environments with bookable rooms, including comfort rooms at select branch locations, allowing lights to be dimmed for patrons with light sensitivity

● Accessibility stations at branch locations, including a large-print keyboard, talk-to-text assistive technology on one public computer, and an armrest–equipped computer station for physical accessibility

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, all 6 certified branches are featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

About The Indianapolis Public Library

For more than 150 years, The Indianapolis Public Library has continuously adapted and expanded to serve the evolving needs of our city and its residents. The Indianapolis Public Library strives to be indispensable to our growing number of visitors and stands as a vital public resource to our community. The Indianapolis Public Library has more than 280,000 cardholders and a total annual circulation of 8,737,602 at our 25 branch locations and bookmobile. More information at indypl.org.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

