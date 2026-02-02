Insurance Designation Lookup Announces 2025 Insurance Designation of the Year

IDL 2025 Insurance Designation of the Year — SCR® Winner Badge

IDL names GARP’s SCR® the 2025 Insurance Designation of the Year, highlighting its rising influence in climate and sustainability risk education.

Our role at IDL is to spotlight the credentials shaping the future of risk. This year, the SCR® stood out for its clarity, relevance, and cultural momentum.” — James Whitaker, CPCU

PALM RIVER, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Insurance Designation Lookup (IDL), the independent watchdog and editorial authority on professional credentials in insurance and risk management, today announced its 2025 Insurance Designation of the Year: GARP’s SCR® (Sustainability and Climate Risk Certificate) The SCRdesignation was selected based on IDL’s published criteria:• Newness — Has the designation emerged or surged in relevance recently?• Zeitgeist — Does it capture the defining risk and insurance conversations of the year?• Impact trajectory — Is it shaping practice, regulation, or client expectations going forward?• Cultural resonance — Are professionals talking about it, debating it, or aspiring to earn it?“Climate resilience and sustainability disclosures are no longer optional — they are defining the risk landscape of our time,” said James Whitaker, CPCU, Founder and Principal of IDL. “The SCRdesignation embodies the urgency, debate, and cultural resonance that make it the clear choice for 2025.”IDL’s Designation of the Year series also recognized notable runner ups:• MLIS(Management Liability Insurance Specialist) — spotlighting information adequacy in liability coverage. RMA® (Retirement Management Advisor) — highlighting longevity risk and retirement adequacy. CRIS® (Construction Risk and Insurance Specialist) — reflecting climate and infrastructure urgency.Together, these credentials illustrate the evolving landscape of professional risk education. But the SCRstood apart for its ability to capture the zeitgeist of 2025 and influence both regulatory expectations and client conversations.About Insurance Designation Lookup (IDL)Insurance Designation Lookup is an independent editorial platform dedicated to clarifying, critiquing, and contextualizing professional credentials in insurance, risk, healthcare, and adjacent fields. Through watchdog analysis and plain language storytelling, IDL helps professionals navigate the complex world of designations with clarity and confidence.

