Canadian MedTech leader StarFish Medical marks one year since acquiring California-based Omnica, bolstering expertise

Victoria-based company now has offices in Irvine, CA and Toronto, ON

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- StarFish Medical, a pioneer in the Canadian medical technologies sector, is celebrating its first anniversary of expanding operations into the U.S.The Victoria, B.C.-headquartered MedTech firm bought Omnica Corp. in Irvine, California in November 2024, bolstering its growing North American presence and reach.A leader in medical device design services — offering end-to-end product design and development from concept to optimized commercial exit — StarFish Medical now boasts offices in Victoria, Irvine and Toronto.One year after the acquisition, StarFish Medical is more optimistic than ever about the new potential it has unlocked with the expansion into California’s MedTech heartland.“We wanted to be at the centre of the action,” said Scott Phillips, CEO of StarFish Medical, “and we were lucky to find a company that had a very similar set of values that we did: innovation-centred, client-success-centred, and technically strong.“Many integrations fail, and I'm proud to say that this is one of the ones that's gone quite well. This past year has been such a good, solid success.”Over the past 12 months, the company has overseen the merger of its workforces, welcoming Omnica’s staff of roughly 20 into its existing continent-wide team of about 200 — with almost no loss of staff, Phillips said.He credits Omnica’s tight and innovating engineering team, its four-decade reputation in device prototyping, and what Phillips described as a unique “esprit-de-corps surviving in a tough, tough industry” for 40 years.Founded in 1999, StarFish Medical partners with innovative companies to create and manufacture breakthrough medical devices in a wide range of medical sectors — including diagnostics, therapy, ophthalmology, drug delivery, and surgical.Expanding internationally has significantly broadened StarFish Medical’s expertise and skillsets.“The journey of a product from concept to reliable delivery takes different kinds of expertise,” Phillips noted.“What drives Starfish is an attitude of boldness and technical innovation, and not being afraid of any sort of technical challenges.”One milestone of StarFish Medical’s first year operating in California was continuing to build community within the highly-competitive sector there — hosting its latest Medical Device Playbook event for the MedTech industry in Newport Beach on May 21.“Their commitment to meaningful collaboration with key partners such as Octane reinforces their vital role within our innovation ecosystem,” said Mike Hill, Octane OC’s managing director for capital markets, based in Irvine.“It was impressive to witness firsthand the momentum and enthusiasm StarFish brought to the Orange County medical device community.”StarFish Medical is engaged with California’s MedTech ecosystem through partnerships with the Octane and DeviceAlliance networks.Phillips said community-building efforts are key to StarFish Medical’s approach in a competitive industry.“Everybody at Starfish really takes on that mission of community-building,” he said.With its expansion of operations into California, StarFish Medical has been able enhance its expertise and services for clients — from device concept to optimized commercial exit product — thanks to its highly skilled Irvine team, who Phillips said are particularly adept at prototype research and production.“StarFish Medical is about high-performance teamwork,” Phillips noted, “and working in collaborative ways to overcome challenges and have an impact in the world.”About StarFish MedicalStarFish Medical provides award-winning design, development, commercialization, and flexible manufacturing outsourcing services —100% dedicated to the medical device and life science marketplace.StarFish Medical’s technical expertise includes electronics, mechanical, software/firmware systems engineering, in addition to industrial design and human factors. Regulatory Affairs (RA) and Quality Assurance (QA) consultants at StarFish Medical provide regulatory assistance for FDA, CE Mark and Health Canada submissions. Services include QA support for setting up QMS for start-up companies with implementation at the client’s site, and assisting with ISO 13485 certification audits.Empowering MedTech Innovation

