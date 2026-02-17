South Shores Recovery Brings Healing to the Water with Transformative Surf Therapy Programs in Orange County

South Shores Recovery highlights it Surf Therapy program South Shores Recovery Brings Healing to the Water with Transformative Surf Therapy Program Surf Therapy at South Shores Recovery: Healing to the Water

South Shores Recovery expands a surf therapy program that blends ocean-based experiences with clinical addiction treatment to support lasting healing.

Recovery can be a day-by-day process of learning how to tolerate discomfort, stay present, and keep going. Surf therapy offers a natural environment to practice those skills with support.” — Spokesperson for South Shores Recovery

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Shores Recovery, a leading addiction treatment center in Orange County, California, is highlighting its growing surf therapy program. This experiential offering complements clinical care by pairing structured time in the ocean with therapeutic support.The surf therapy program is designed to support clients in substance abuse treatment as they build confidence, practice emotional regulation, and reconnect with their bodies in a setting that is both grounding and challenging.Sessions are supervised and adapted to a range of experience levels, from first-time participants to those with prior exposure to surfing. Ocean safety and basic surf instruction are incorporated into each session, with participation guided by clinical appropriateness and individual readiness.“Recovery can be a day-by-day process of learning how to tolerate discomfort, stay present, and keep going,” said a spokesperson for South Shores Recovery. “Surf therapy offers a natural environment to practice those skills with support. For many clients, it becomes a meaningful way to experience progress, not through perfection, but through showing up and engaging in the process.”South Shores Recovery emphasizes that surf therapy is offered as a supportive component of care and is not intended to replace evidence-based treatment for addiction and dual diagnosis clients. Participation is determined through clinical screening and individualized planning, with attention to physical readiness, safety considerations, and therapeutic goals.Program elements may include preparation on land, guided coaching in the water, and structured reflection afterward to help clients connect the experience to coping strategies and recovery-oriented routines.The organization notes that experiential services like surf therapy can help clients translate therapeutic concepts into real-world practice. Time in the water can create opportunities to rehearse stress management, patience, and self-talk, especially when conditions are unpredictable and require sustained focus.For clients in early recovery, the program can also reinforce healthy structure and encourage engagement in sober activities that support long-term wellness.With a full continuum of care in addition to surf therapy, South Shores Recovery offers medically supervised detox , residential inpatient rehab programs, a PHP (Partial Hospitalization Program), Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), and bespoke outpatient rehab support designed around each individual client's needs.About South Shores RecoveryWith several locations in Dana Point, California, South Shores Recovery offers comprehensive medical detox, residential, and dual diagnosis treatment programs designed to promote healing and long-term recovery. Offering licensed clinicians, holistic specialists, and a supportive staff, South Shores provides a safe, supportive environment for people to reclaim their lives from addiction.

South Shores Recovery Offers Holistic Rehab With Surf Therapy in Southern California

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.