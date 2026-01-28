Gourmet All-Day Café Toastique Opening Feb. 21 in Uptown Dallas’ West Village

Toastique, the gourmet toast, juice, and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., has announced its grand opening this February in Uptown Dallas.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toastique , the gourmet toast, juice, and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., has announced its grand opening this February in Uptown Dallas. Nestled in the West Village, the fast-casual restaurant will welcome in the community beginning Saturday, Feb. 21 to its new storefront at 3839 McKinney Avenue #135. To celebrate, the first 100 guests in line starting at 8am that morning will each receive $50 in Toastique rewards dollars that they can use during future visits ($10 initial minimum purchase required).Known for its health-focused menu made from premium ingredients, all items at Toastique – West Village will be made-in house. The modern café setting offers an ideal space for breakfast, lunch or brunch, whether solo or dining with a group. Among its signature items include a line of artisanal toasts that are served in flavors like Smoked Salmon and Tomato Burrata, each completely customizable. Vibrant smoothie bowls feature nutrient-rich fruits and superfood ingredients atop a creamy base while handcrafted smoothies provide a quick sip that’s blended to perfection. Rounding out the menu are a selection of handcrafted coffee creations including espresso, specialty lattes and cold brews. Wellness shots, cold-pressed juices and a curated selection of cocktails. A pre-made grab and go selection is also available.Selected for its vibrancy and walkability factor, Toastique – West Village will be operated by local residents and husband-and-wife team, Dilpreet Singh and Brinderjeet Sidhu. The duo believe their menu will resonate with the area’s commitment to staying active and living a healthy lifestyle. The store sits near Katy Trail, one of the city’s most popular outdoor corridors for runners and cyclists, while being surrounded by fitness studios and like-minded wellness partners. Singh and Sidhu look forward to building community through local partnerships, events and activations.“We believe Toastique and the mission of the brand fits in perfectly with the West Village and couldn’t be more excited to see our neighbors enjoy our menu, whether stopping in after a workout or meeting friends to catch up,” said Sidhu. “We believe that when you eat good, you feel good, and Toastique offers exactly that inside an approachable atmosphere.”In addition to the grand opening day festivities, customers at Toastique – West Village can take advantage of special offers including:Sunday 2/22 - Free drip coffee with any purchase $10+Monday 2/23 - $5 Juice on Tap with any purchase all day (12oz)Tuesday 2/24 - Free Coffee/Espresso drink with any purchaseWednesday 2/25 - $6 smoothies all day (16oz)Toastique West Village will be open seven days a week from 7am-5pm daily. For more information, visit https://toastique.com/pages/dallas-west-village . Follow the brand updates on social media at @toastique on Instagram and Facebook at www.facebook.com/toastique About ToastiqueToastique, a health-focused restaurant franchise founded in 2018 by former D1 collegiate cheerleader Brianna Keefe, believes healthy food should be approachable, accessible, and enjoyable for all. With a unique menu that includes toast-focused creations, all-natural smoothies, cold-pressed juices and açaí bowls, Toastique is truly unlike any other health-focused franchise on earth. After the flagship Toastique location in Washington, D.C., the brand generated over $1 million in sales during its first year of operation. Keefe franchised the concept and has expanded with locations in D.C., California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Nevada, New York, and Virginia, with more franchise units signed and in development across the country. Keefe was recently featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink (2022) and Franchise Dictionary Magazine’s 50 Women of Wonder (2024). Toastique was also selected as Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2024 Hot Concepts Award winner. More information on Toastique can be found at www.toastique.com and Instagram @toastique.

