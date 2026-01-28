Michigan Auto Law To Award $5,000 To Michigan Students with Kelsey’s Law Distracted Driving Awareness Scholarship

Ellen Schans' 2025 Winning Graphic Submission for the Kelsey's Law Scholarship

For Michigan High School Juniors and Seniors Accepting Applications Now Through March 1, 2026

Kelsey's Law and this scholarship exist to turn tragedy into action; educating teens, changing behavior, and ultimately saving lives on Michigan roads.” — Steve Gursten, Attorney and Owner of Michigan Auto Law

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michigan Auto Law will be awarding $5,000 in scholarships to four Michigan High School Juniors and Seniors through the law firm's 2026 Kelsey’s Law Distracted Driving Awareness Scholarship . 11th and 12th grade students attending any public or private high school in Michigan are encouraged to create and submit compelling messages through YouTube videos or graphics that convince young drivers to reduce distractions while driving and persuade all drivers, especially teen drivers, to stop texting while driving. Applications for the 2026 Kelsey’s Law Distracted Driving Awareness Scholarship are being accepted through March 1, 2026 at www.MichiganAutoLaw.com/Scholarships . Winners will be announced in April 2026 to coincide with National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.The Kelsey’s Law Distracted Driving Awareness Scholarship, was created in 2016 by Michigan Auto Law, the largest law firm in Michigan that specializes exclusively in helping auto accident victims, to honor Kelsey Raffaele, a 17-year-old who tragically lost her life in a cell phone-related automobile crash in 2010.Through this scholarship and their many community outreach efforts, Michigan Auto Law hopes to inspire change and raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving, especially with young and inexperienced drivers."Every day, we see the devastating consequences of distracted driving, especially when it involves young drivers," stated Steve Gursten, Attorney and Owner of Michigan Auto Law. "Kelsey's Law and this scholarship exist to turn tragedy into action; educating teens, changing behavior, and ultimately saving lives on Michigan roads."To be considered for the 2026 Kelsey's Law Distracted Driving Awareness Scholarship, Michigan High School Juniors and Seniors are invited to submit compelling You Tube videos or graphics that resonate with their peers and influence young drivers to reduce distractions while driving. Entries will be judged based on their ability to persuade others to stop texting while driving, grab the attention of friends and family, deliver a clear and understandable message, and showcase personal creativity and ingenuity.The $5,000 scholarship's combined total offers various award amounts per category, including one $2,000 scholarship for the Best Overall submission, one $1,500 scholarship for the Best Video submission, one $1,000 scholarship for the Most Impactful submission, and one $500 scholarship for the Best Graphic submission. Each student is limited to one type of submission. The scholarship funds will be applied towards tuition at any university, college, or technical school in the United States within one year of the scholarship deadline. Applicants must be Michigan residents with a valid driver's license. Finalists will be required to provide proof of enrollment, and if under 18 years old by April 15, 2026, a parental consent form must be signed.Through the tireless advocacy of Bonnie Raffaele, Kelsey's mother, Michigan passed Kelsey's Law in 2013 following the tragic death of her 17-year-old daughter in a cell phone related crash. Kelsey's Law prohibits teen drivers with a Level 1 or Level 2 graduated license from using a cell phone in any capacity while driving, whether handheld or in hands-free (i.e., voice-operated) mode, including initiating or answering calls or engaging in verbal communication. Those who violate Kelsey's Law may be ticketed for a civil infraction by a law enforcement officer.Beyond helping make the law a reality, Bonnie has become a nationally recognized leader in teen driver safety, founding the KDR (Kids Driving Responsibly) Challenge, leading the Michigan Teen Safe Driving Coalition, serving on the National Safety Council's Board of Delegates, and partnering with organizations including the Michigan State Police, the Office of Highway Safety Planning, and the Michigan Secretary of State.Bonnie remains an invaluable partner to Michigan Auto Law, providing guidance and helping select recipients of the Kelsey's Distracted Driving Awareness Scholarship each year. Over the last several years, Michigan Auto Law has worked with Bonnie Raffaele to award the Kelsey’s Law Distracted Driving Awareness Scholarship to students from such schools as: Bryon Center High School (Byron Center), Forest Hills Northern High School (Grand Rapids), North Farmington High School (Farmington Hills), Wayland Union High School (Wayland), Huron High School (Ann Arbor), Caledonia High School (Caledonia), Troy Athens High School (Troy) and Eisenhower High School (Shelby Township), Woodhaven High School (Brownstown Township), Hamilton High School (Hamilton), and Marshall High School (Marshall). These students have gone on to continue their education at colleges and universities such as Adrian College, Schoolcraft College, Columbia College Chicago, Michigan State University, and Lansing Community College, just to name a few.For more information and to apply, please visit www.MichiganAutoLaw.com/Scholarships Images/Videos: Courtesy of Michigan Auto LawAttached Image of Ellen Schans' 2025 Winning Graphic Submission.Access a full list of winners and their winning submissions from 2025 ###About Michigan Auto LawMichigan Auto Law is the leading and largest law firm in Michigan that specializes exclusively in handling auto accident and truck accident cases throughout the state. For more than 50 years, Attorney Steven Gursten and his team of auto accident attorneys have litigated thousands of motor vehicle crashes and personal injury lawsuits, securing the largest auto and truck accident settlement in Michigan and more million-dollar auto accident results than any law firm in the state. Michigan Auto Law has also been listed for 17 consecutive years with top reported settlements and trial verdicts in Michigan. Michigan Auto Law has a 100% satisfaction guarantee, and its attorneys are recognized as national authorities in auto accident litigation, leading the firm to be named "the best in the business" by Michigan Lawyers Weekly newspaper and to being named "The Best Lawyer's in America" for over 10 straight years. Michigan Auto Law has also been recognized among the "Best Law Firms" in the U.S. and it has earned the Martindale-Hubbell Preeminent AV Rating for Highest Level of Professional Excellence. Michigan Auto Law's mission is to make a real difference in the lives of those they represent and to make Michigan a better and safer place. For more information about Michigan Auto Law, visit www.MichiganAutoLaw.com For all inquiries, please contact:CONTACT: Dawn Kelley, Expand Marketing GroupPHONE: 734-765-1429 E-MAIL: DawnK@ExpandMarketingGroup.comCONTACT: Katrina Luts, Expand Marketing GroupPHONE: 586-747-7418 EMAIL: KatrinaL@ExpandMarketingGroup.com

